Mare Winningham’s Love Story: From Friendship to Marriage

Mare Winningham and Anthony Edwards were friends for years before they got together, and neither of the duo are strangers to married life, just as they are both accomplished Hollywood stars. While Winningham had been married and divorced thrice with five children to show for it, Edwards has four children from a previous marriage. Their common marital experience and career suggest they are a perfect match with the practical knowledge to sustain their union for the long haul. The couple crossed paths in the mid-80s through their acting careers but didn’t pursue a romantic relationship until the late 2010s.
With their new marriage, Mare Winningham and Anthony Edwards stand a chance to have a fulfilling love life that measures up to their career attainments. This is especially true for Winningham, who has lived through three failed marriages while bagging some of the most coveted awards in acting. She has received at least two Primetime Emmy Awards with nominations for the Oscars, Golden Globe, Drama Desk, and Tony Awards. Here’s a rundown of how their relationship blossomed from friendship to marriage.
Mare Winningham And Anthony Edwards Met On The Set Of A Romantic Comedy
Mare Winningham and Anthony Edwards’ story began in the 80s when they were screen-tested for The Sure Thing, a 1985 adventure romantic comedy directed by Rob Reiner. They were tested for the film’s leading duo, Walter “Gib” Gibson and Alison Bradbury. John Cusack and Daphne Zuniga eventually portrayed the roles, with Edwards as Lance, a supporting character. While Winningham didn’t land any part in the movie, she found a life-long friend in Edwards.
A few years into their friendship, Mare Winningham and Anthony Edwards got to work on their first project together. They were cast as the lead couple, Julie Peters and Harry Washello, in Steve De Jarnatt’s Miracle Mile. Co-starring in the 1988 apocalyptic thriller film strengthened their bond, but they refrained from pursuing a romantic relationship despite their onscreen chemistry. This was probably because Winningham was married, or they just didn’t think of each other as a potential partner. Recalling their time on the film, Winningham told Lost Extras they were attracted to each other. “We did have chemistry, and I had a crush on him…,” she said.
They Began Dating In The Late 2010s And Eloped In 2021
Mare Winningham and Anthony Edwards’ friendship blossomed after co-starring in Miracle Mile. They were also seen together in the late ’90s on Michael Crichton’s ER but were soon caught up in their separate family lives. They reconnected when Steve De Jarnatt decided to remaster Miracle Mile in 4k for Blu-ray release. “After 30 years of both having separate lives and yet always staying friends, we actually got together right when Steve was releasing the Blu-ray of Miracle Mile,” Edwards told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. “We hadn’t talked in years,” added the ER actor.
The Miracle Mile director confirmed the two were dating at the time. He told the publication the actors were lovers: “They are diamonds now; they’re together,” he stated. Their relationship got serious in 2020 when they started living in New York City. They spent the COVID-19 lockdown together “having incredible walks,” Edwards told Fox News. The following year, Mare Winningham and Anthony Edwards eloped alongside a friend who officiated their wedding. Confirming their marriage, Edwards told Esquire they quietly got married because they are “too old to throw weddings.”
A Look At Mare Winningham And Anthony Edwards’ Previous Marriages
Although the couple has been seen together in public several times since their secret wedding, they have maintained a low profile to a large extent. Sources close to them have disclosed that they are genuinely in love and committed to spending the rest of their lives together. In 2022, they performed together in Broadway’s Girl From the North Country. Winningham called her husband to fill in as Dr. Walker after the original cast contracted COVID-19. Their marriage thrives as they strive for the happily ever after that eluded their previous marriages.
Mare Winningham and Anthony Edwards have both experienced divorce. The latter was married to Jeanine Lobell from 1994 to 2015. They had four children—three daughters and a son— before their marriage packed up. Winningham, on the other hand, has three ex-husbands. She was first married to American actor and singer A Martinez, whom she wedded in 1981 and divorced that same year. She married her second husband, William Sweet Mapel, in 1982. They divorced in 1996 after having five children together. Her third marriage to Jason Trucco lasted from 2008 to 2012.