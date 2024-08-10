Life in the Public Eye: Denise Richards and Her High-Profile Relationships

From Charlie Sheen to Aaron Phypers, Denise Richards has been in the public eye for her high-profile relationships. The Drop Dead Gorgeous star had a tumultuous relationship with her first husband Sheen which ended within five years. Their troubled marriage was bad enough for Richards to seek a restraining order against Sheen. However, they are now on good terms and Richards has found love with another man.
Denise Richards is having the time of life being a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and raising her three daughters – Sam Sheen, Lola Rose Sheen (whom she shares with ex-husband Sheen), and Eloise Joni Richards, the daughter she adopted as a single mother. For the icing on the cake, Richards has the man of her dreams by her side as they weather the storm together. Her second husband is not just her soulmate but projects a good father figure to her daughters. Keep reading for a rundown of what Richards’ love life looks like.
Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen Met On a Film Set
Denise Richards met Sheen in 2000 during the filming of Good Advice. She starred as Cindy Styne in the romantic comedy film led by Sheen. However, their relationship didn’t get serious until they met again on the set of Spin City when Richards guest-starred on the sitcom in 2001. On December 26, 2001, Sheen proposed to her and they were married on June 15, 2002.
The wedding was a private event at the estate of Spin City creator Gary David Goldberg with close friends and family in attendance. On March 9, 2004, Sheen and Richards welcomed their first daughter. After a few months of welcoming their first child, the celebrity couple announced that baby number two was already on the way. Their second daughter was born on June 1, 2005.
Denise Richards Filed For Divorce From Sheen While Pregnant With Her Second Child
On March 2, 2005, Denise Richards filed for divorce from Sheen despite being six months pregnant. Their second daughter was born a couple of months later while the divorce was still in progress. Despite giving reconciliation a shot, Richards and Sheen finalized their divorce on November 30, 2006. The divorce came with a restraining order for Sheen to stay 300 feet away from his ex-wife and their daughters except during supervised visits.
Richards and Sheen previously shared custody of their children but she sought sole custody due to his unstable lifestyle. However, the divorce agreement granted her primary custody while Sheen got visitation rights. The former couple went through a hard time during and after their divorce but became good friends by mid-2012. In 2011, Richards adopted a daughter as a single parent. The child named Eloise has a chromosonal disorder that affects her ability to speak.
Denise Richards Met Aaron Phypers In December 2017
They met at his wellness clinic, Quantum 360 while Phypers was still processing his divorce from Nicolette Sheridan and became inseparable. Despite being legally married, Phypers commenced dating Richards and they were engaged in September 2018 after his divorce was finalized. The couple officially exchanged vows on September 8, 2018, in a Malibu ceremony featured on RHOBH Season 9. Richards invited Sheen to the wedding but he couldn’t make it.
Denise Richards and Phypers don’t have any children together. However, in May 2019, she announced that her husband would officially adopt her youngest daughter, Eloise. He is also a great stepdad to her two older daughters. In an August 2019 interview, Richards told SheKnows: “We have a strong family unit, we’re very secure and I’m so happy that Eloise has such a wonderful dad and my girls have a great stepdad.”
Their Bond Has Remained Solid
Her 2021 Father’s Day tribute to her husband on Instagram solidifies the conclusion that Richards has met her soul mate: “Another late post… happy Father’s Day to my wonderful loving husband @aaronwilliamcameron you’re the best dad ever to our Eloise. And also being a step parent isn’t an easy road. Thank you for being there for all us girlies. Thank God for our boy furbabies to help balance all the estrogen in our home, love you baby ❤️”
The lovely couple doesn’t hold back from sharing their love life with millions of fans and always enjoy each other’s company. Several posts on Richards’ Instagram account are dedicated to gushing over her husband. Here’s all you need to know about Denise Richards‘s career and milestones.
