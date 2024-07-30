6 Korean Actors Making Waves on a Global Scale

South Korean movies and TV shows are a mainstay in the global film landscape as entertainment becomes one of the country’s biggest exports. From Squid Games to Pachinko, Oldboy, and Parasite, Korean cinema has produced many acclaimed masterpieces, pushing cinematic boundaries with innovative storytelling that has popularized contemporary Korean culture across the world. Beyond its immense cultural impact, the increasing popularity of Korean productions has positioned it to influence the film industry with techniques and standards that refine filmmaking worldwide.
Known for compelling visuals, genre-bending stories, and authentic performances, Korean cinema is at the forefront of creative cinematic storytelling. The industry has also served as a springboard for local talents to penetrate international industries like Hollywood and perform for a larger audience. Here are some Korean actors who have become big players on the global scene.
1. Hyun Bin
A top talent leading the Korean Wave in entertainment, Hyun Bin stormed the limelight as Hyun Jin-heon in 2005’s My Lovely Sam Soon. His popularity soared with performances in The Snow Queen, The World That They Live In, and Friend, Our Legend, culminating in his acclaimed role in Secret Garden at the turn of the decade. Bin further secured his place as an elite of South Korean cinema with productions like The Fatal Encounter, Hyde, Jekyll, Me, Confidential Assignment, Memories of the Alhambra, and Crash Landing on You. He is committed to training the next generation of Korean performers through his agency VAST Entertainment.
2. Han Hyo-joo
Netflix films like 20th Century Girl (2022) and Believer 2 (2023) have showcased Han Hyo-joo’s career on a global scale. She debuted in a 2004 episode of Nonstop and landed her first starring role in 2006’s Spring Waltz. Before the decade ran out, Han Hyo-joo had achieved widespread acclaim across Asia for her role in Shining Inheritance. Her performances in Masquerade (2012) and W (2016) solidified her cross-border recognition, building up to her US debut in Tim Kring’s Treadstone (2019). She stars as Yoon Ja-yu alongside Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Hee-joon, and Lee Moo-saeng in Disney +’s Blood Free (2024).
3. Ma Dong-seok
As Nam-san in Badland Hunters (2024), Ma Dong-seok strengthened his international profile. He co-produced the Netflix action-adventure which ranked among the most-watched non-English titles for weeks. Dong-seok first gained global recognition with his performance in Train to Busan (2016). The action-horror thriller widely considered Korea’s first zombie blockbuster won several coveted international awards, paving the way for Ma Dong-seok to make his Hollywood debut in Eternals (2021). The actor is poised to further cement his legacy with Paramount’s remake of The Gangster, The Cop, the Devil. He played Jang Dong-soo in the Korean version of the film released in 2019.
4. Jung Ho-yeon
Jung Ho-yeon debuted in 2021 as Kang Sae-byeok in Squid Game. While she had thrived as a model since the 2010s, the Netflix series elevated her to global stardom, winning her the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, alongside a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Ho-yeon will star alongside Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, and Louis Partridge in Apple TV+’s Disclaimer scheduled for release in October 2024. She’s also slated to perform in other upcoming projects like Joe Talbot’s The Governesses and Na Hong-jin’s Hope.
5. Jun Ji-hyun (Gianna Jun)
Another top performer leading the Korean Wave, Jun Ji-hyun began her acting career in 1999 and gained continental recognition with My Sassy Girl (2001). The romantic comedy won her the Grand Bell’s Popularity and Best Actress awards, alongside Favorite Actress at the 2003 Korea World Youth Film Festival. She consolidated her growing reputation with stunning performances in Windstruct (2004), Daisy (2006), and A Man Who Was Superman (2008). These roles positioned her for her Hollywood debut as Saya in Chris Nahon’s Blood: The Last Vampire (2009). Ji-hyun has further solidified her significance with projects like Netflix’s Kingdom and Kingdom: Ashin of the North.
6. Park Seo-joon
When Park Seo-joon was first named in Forbes’ list of Korean Power Celebrities in 2018, he was being celebrated in his country as the “king of romantic-comedy” for portraying Lee Young-joon in What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim. He was named to the list again in 2019, the same year he starred in The Divine Fury and bolstered his global image with a cameo in Parasite, which won at least four accolades at the 92nd Academy Awards. Seo-joon pulled off his Hollywood debut in 2023, starring as Prince Yan in The Marvels. Check out K-drama’s rising star Byeon Woo-seok.
