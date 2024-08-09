Denise Richards: Hollywood Actress to Reality TV Star

Denise Richards has become a household name in the reality television world. Born on February 17, 1971, in Downers Grove, Illinois, Richards has come a long way since she was introduced to reality television audiences in 2008 when she appeared on Denise Richards: It’s Complicated. She has since become a fan-favorite on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Despite gaining mainstream fame as a reality television star, Denise Richards was already an established actress before her foray into the genre. She debuted as an actress in 1990, playing a guest role on Life Goes On. Richards is known for such films as Starship Troopers (1997), Wild Things (1998), and Love Actually (2003). She is also known for her role as Bond Girl in The World is Not Enough (1999).
Tracing Denise Richards Journey From Modeling To Acting
Denise Richards began her career as a model after graduating from high school. The job took her to cities like Paris, New York, and Tokyo for commercials and print ads photoshoots. Richards appeared on the cover of Teen magazine during her modeling career. In 1990, she made her acting debut on the small screen with a guest appearance on Life Goes On. The next year, Richards appeared in uncredited roles on three sitcoms, including Saved by the Bell and Married… with Children.
The 1990s brought several television roles to Denise Richards, including Beverly Hills, 90210 as Robin McGill, Seinfield as Molly Dalrymple, Against the Grain as Jodi Collins, and Melrose Place as Brandi Carson. In 2001, Richards appeared in one episode of Friends as Cassie Geller and five episodes of Spin City as Jennifer Duncan. From 2003 to 2011, she appeared on Two and a Half Men as Lisa. Other notable television projects include The Bold and the Beautiful, Twisted, and Blue Mountain State.
She Made Her Film Debut in 1993
While Denise Richards was making exploits on the small screen, she landed her first film role in 1993 as Cindy in Loaded Weapon 1. She appeared in several film projects throughout the 1990s, notable among which are Tammy and the T-Rex (1994), Nowhere (1997), Starship Troopers (1997), Wild Things (1998), and Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999). Richards also played Bond Girl Dr. Christmas Jones in the 1999 film The World Is Not Enough.
In 2001, she played Paige Prescott in Jamie Blanks’ slasher film Valentine and starred alongside Charlie Sheen in Good Advice. Highlights of her 2000s feature film projects such as Empire (2002), Undercover Brother (2002), The Third Wheel (2002), Love Actually (2003), Scary Movie 3 (2003), Blonde and Blonder (2008), and Deep in the Valley (2009). Other notable films Richards has appeared in include Cougars, Inc. (2011), Madea’s Witness Protection (2012), American Violence (2017), Money Plane (2020), and Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace (2024).
Reality Television and Other Career Milestones
Richards debuted on the reality television scene when her show, Denise Richards: It’s Complicated premiered on May 26, 2024. From the producer of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Richards’ show follows the actress and her family as she navigates life after her divorce from Charlie Sheen. After two seasons and 17 episodes, the show concluded its run in late 2009 with high ratings.
In 2018, Denise Richards joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and appeared on the show as a guest in season 5 from February 12, 2019. She became a main cast member in seasons 9 and 10 before returning for season 13 as a guest. Richards became an instant fan favorite on the show alongside other celebrated women such as Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, and Garcelle Beauvais. RHOBH revolves around the sophisticated life of women who reside in Beverly Hills, California.
Aside from acting and reality television, Denise Richards has built many brands, including a self-titled fragrance launched in the spring of 2012. She also invests heavily in philanthropy, supporting various charities such as the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, Much Love Animal Rescue, Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes, and Best Friends Animal Society. Denise opened an OnlyFans account in 2022 to express support for her daughter. She has also kept the embers of her modeling career burning.
Denise Richards’ Awards and Nominations
Richards scored her first award nomination at the 1998 Blockbuster Entertainment Awards for her role in Starship Troopers for which she was nominated for Favorite Female Newcomer. The next year, she was nominated for Best Kiss for her performance in Wild Things alongside Neve Campbell and Matt Dillon at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. In 2000, Richards won Golden Rasberry’s Worst Supporting Actress for her depiction of Bond girl in The World Is Not Enough. The same role earned her a Blockbuster Entertainment nomination for Favorite Actress – Action.
In 2016, Denise Richards won Best Actress at the Los Angeles International Underground Film Festival for her role in A Life Lived. Northeast Film Festival nominated her for three awards in 2017, including Best Supporting Actress (The Toybox), Richards was a Soap Hub Awards’ 2021 nominee for Favorite The Bold And The Beautiful Actress for her performance in The Bold And The Beautiful. Meet The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof.
Follow Us