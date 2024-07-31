Kyle Richards: From Child Actress to Reality TV Mainstay

Right off the bat, Kyle Richards has displayed undeniable talent and charisma as a performer. From her humble beginning on Little House on the Prairie as a child actress to mainstream fame in notable films and television projects, Richards’ career has seen exponential growth over the years. She is renowned for being the last-standing original full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Kyle Richards began her television career in 1974, appearing in small roles in her budding years. Beyond her RHOBH stint, Richards has appeared in other reality TV shows such as The New Celebrity Apprentice and The Celebrity Apprentice 8. She also has acting credits in several horror films, including John Carpenter‘s Halloween (1978), The Watcher in the Woods (1980), Halloween Kills (2021), and its sequel, Halloween Ends (2022).
Kyle Richards Began Acting at Age Five
Mentored by the late Dick Sargent, Kyle Richards made her television debut in 1974 on the television series Police Woman. After appearing uncredited in the 1975 fantasy sci-fi film Escape to Witch Mountain, Richards played her first major role on Little House on the Prairie as Alicia Sanderson Edwards. In 1977, Richards and her older sister Kim played onscreen sisters in Elliot Silverstein‘s supernatural horror film The Car.
Kyle Richards gained recognition for her portrayal of Lindsey Wallace in John Carpenter’s 1978 Halloween alongside Jamie Lee Curtis. The movie earned a cult following, spawning a popular film franchise comprising 13 installments. She reprised the role in Halloween II (1981), Halloween Kills (2021), and Halloween Ends (2022). Richards notably played Ellie Curtis in The Watcher in the Woods (1980) alongside Bette Davis.
On the small screen, Kyle Richards played one of the main characters on the fantasy sitcom Down to Earth from 1984 to 1987. She played Nurse Dori Kerns on 21 episodes of NBC’s medical drama series ER from 1998 to 2006. Richards has made guest appearances on shows such as CHiPs, Love Boat: The Next Wave, Beverly Hills, 90210, City Guys, 7th Heaven, and C.S.I.
Kyle Richards Has an Impressive Collection of Reality Television Credits
Kyle Richards made her reality television debut in 2003 when she appeared on The Simple Life (2003-2006) and I Want To Be a Hilton (2005). She joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills main cast in 2010 and has been on the show since then. Richards has also made guest appearances on other reality shows, including Vanderpump Rules, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.
She was a contestant on The New Celebrity Apprentice, finishing in 12th place after earning $25,000. Kyle Richards also participated in Celebrity Family Feud in 2020 opposite Andy Cohen and Drew Carey. Richards has continued to guest star on television series, such as Betty White’s Off Their Rockers, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, The Doctors, Buying Beverly Hills, and We Are Family. She published her memoir titled Life Is Not a Reality Show: Keeping It Real with the Housewife Who Does It All in December 2011.
Kyle Richards Has Added Businesswoman To Her Resume
A fashion enthusiast, Kyle Richards has leveraged her passion to create business ventures. She launched a clothing line on February 25, 2014, inspired by her style. The brand was released on the shopping network HSN. From 2012 to 2018, Richards operated a boutique in Beverly Hills with plans to re-locate the store. In 2018, Richards collaborated with Shahida Clayton to launch a clothing collection titled Kyle x Shahida at New York Fashion Week.
One of her latest ventures is a luxury resort and loungewear boutique Kyle x Shahida in Palm Desert. Kyle Richards has used her platform to impact humanity by giving back. Richards and her second husband Mauricio Umansky are listed on the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ “First Families,” indicating they are one of their biggest donors. In 2013 and 2019, Richards held fundraisers for the CHLA and they were featured on RHOBH.
Awards and Nominations
While Kyle Richards is yet to win any notable award, she has earned many nominations for her outstanding performances. She was nominated for her first set of awards in 1982 for her role in The Watcher in the Woods. The nominations were for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films and Best Young Motion Picture Actress at the Young Artist Awards.
The Young Artist Awards nominated her for Best Young Actress in a Movie Made for Television and Best Young Actor/Actress in a Cable Series or Program for her performances in This Is Kate Bennett… and Down to Earth. Kyle Richards has scored three People’s Choice Awards nominations, including Favorite Reality TV Star for her performance on RHOBH. In 2022, she was nominated at the MTV Movie & TV Awards for Most Frightened Performance for her role in Halloween Kills. Trouble in paradise? Here’s an update on Richard and Umansky’s marriage.
