Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Face Financial Hurdles Amid Separation

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have found themselves embroiled in a new legal dilemma amidst their ongoing separation.
Details of the Legal Trouble
The estranged couple has been slapped with a $6,000 tax lien amid their separation, according to an official document obtained by state media. The California Franchise Tax Board issued the lien for unpaid taxes from the year 2022, amounting to $6,542.50, which has been placed on their marital home in Encino, California.
The Properties at Stake
The estranged partners purchased the expansive 9,426-square-foot home in 2017 for $8.2 million. Additionally, they invested in a stunning $13.6 million Aspen vacation home last September after selling their previous property for $7.75 million.
Mauricio’s New Living Arrangement
Mauricio Umansky moved out of their opulent Encino mansion earlier this year. Reports suggest he now resides in a sleek West Hollywood condo worth several million dollars, which coincidentally places him as neighbors with actor Matt Damon.
A Glimpse into Their Lavish Lifestyle
Mauricio’s move to West Hollywood symbolizes a significant transition. However, life hasn’t been all about luxury. The couple’s road has been associated with numerous financial challenges over time.
Tackling Financial Problems
Kyle recently confirmed that while they had indeed faced a rough year, any rumors regarding their divorce were unfounded.
Kyle Richards stated, “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”
Insights on Their Assets and Debts
It’s also noteworthy that various liens have targeted UMRO Realty Corp and The Agency. In December alone, there were three different liens involving amounts like $4,673.64, $3,878.19 and $290.15.
The statuesque Encino home that Mauricio Umansky shares with his wife, Kyle Richards (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), is rarely quiet…
Navigating Taxes and Earnings
The marital home continues to reflect their challenges as it faces financial scrutiny due to taxes owed.
An April 2022 lien for unpaid taxes from 2020 was paid off by July 2022. Months later, UMRO Realty Corp faced several additional liens including $16,777.97, $3,454.41, $2,120.67 and $269.47.
The Bigger Picture
Kyle herself shared the emotional impact when Mauricio moved out:
The day that he moved out was just strange because I came home and I’m like, ‘Everything’s so quiet.’ I was like, ‘Where is everybody?’
This separation might be complicated by financial issues swirling around them.
