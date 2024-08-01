Jarhead Cast: Actors and Their Roles in the War Drama

Jarhead was a movie that had many eyes upon it when it was released in 2005. Fresh off the success of his Oscar-winning movie American Beauty and his Oscar-nominated drama Road to Perdition, Jarhead served as Sam Mendes‘ third feature film. The war drama is told through the eyes of a U.S. Marine sniper who is struggling to cope with the pressures of his role as well as feelings of isolation and boredom.
What makes Jarhead stand out above other war movies is how it doesn’t rely on intense battle scenes. Instead, the visionary Sam Mendes chose to pay close attention to the psychology behind soldiers who are at war. While the movie wasn’t as much as a critical success compared to American Beauty, it has since gained a cult following. What’s more, the movie paved the way for its young cast who have gone on to further triumphs in Hollywood. So, let’s break down the cast of Jarhead and see where they are today.
Jake Gyllenhaal as Anthony Swofford
Jake Gyllenhaal was already a rising star when he took on the lead role in Jarhead. He made his acting debut in the 1991 movie City Slickers. By 2001, he was a leading man, taking on the titular role in the cult classic Donnie Darko. This movie put him on the map as a star to watch out for, and his role in Jarhead only propelled him further. In Jarhead, Gyllenhaal starred as Anthony Swofford, a young and intellectual soldier who finds it hard to adjust to life in the Gulf. As he battles his moralities, he soon feels out of place and starts to experience declining mental health. This role was incredibly nuanced, setting the groundwork for his future in TV and film.
As of 2024, Gyllenhaal is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. 2024 has been a particularly good year for the actor. He starred in Prime Video’s revamp of Road House and has now moved on to the acclaimed TV series, Presumed Innocent. He is next set to star opposite Christian Bale in The Bride, a movie that is written and directed by his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal.
Jamie Foxx as Staff Sgt. Sykes
Jamie Foxx is a multi-skilled entertainer. His career has seen him transcend from standup comedy to music to acting. To most people, he is most renowned as an actor. In Jarhead, Foxx took on the role of Sgt. Sykes, a tough marine who enlists Swofford as a sniper. Foxx portrayed the veteran with incredible nuance – at one minute being a foul-mouthed tough guy and the next being a nurturer of his team.
By the time Jarhead hit movie theaters, Foxx was already a household name after winning an Oscar for his role in the biopic Ray, and being nominated for another for his role in Collateral. This places him in an exclusive club of actors who have been nominated twice in the same year, joining the legendary Al Pacino. Today, Foxx is still a major box office draw. He is next set to star opposite Robert De Niro and Scott Eastwood in the action thriller, Tin Soldiers.
Peter Sarsgaard as Alan Troy
Peter Sarsgaard is one of the most esteemed character actors of all time. He has starred in iconic movies like Kinsey, Garden State, and Blue Jasmine. In Jarhead, he stepped into the shoes of Alan Troy, Swofford’s friend and spotter. He is one of the few members of the team who enjoys being in the military, due to his boisterous nature and questionable past. In 2024, Sarsgaard re-teamed with Gyllenhaal in Presumed Innocent. He will also star alongside him in The Bride.
Chris Cooper as Lt. Col. Kazinski
Much like Peter Sarsgaard, Chris Cooper is also a renowned character actor, often playing tough guys in supporting roles. In Jarhead, Cooper starred as Lt. Col. Kazinski, a tough-as-nails Battalion commander. Although his time in the movie was short, he shined in a standout scene, delivering a memorable monologue for the ages. Cooper also worked with Sam Mendes in American Beauty. He is perhaps best known for his Oscar-winning role in the 2003 movie, Adaptation. Cooper’s next movie, Everything’s Going to Be Great, will pair him with Bryan Cranston and Simon Rex.
John Krasinski as Corporal Harrigan
Before he became the megastar that he is today, John Krasinski made a short appearance in Jarhead. As Corporate Harrigan, Krasinski portrayed an important character despite the lack of screen time. As a fellow solider to Swofford, Harrigan is a desk officer who is known for his intellect and writing ability. In 2024, Krasinski has stayed on the mainstream map following the success of A Quiet Place. He served as a producer on A Quiet Place: Day One and wrote, directed and starred in the family movie, IF.
Scott MacDonald as D.I. Fitch
Although he is not exactly an A-List actor, Scott MacDonald is a seasoned thespian with many roles under his belt. Out of those renditions, his role as the brutal D.I.Fitch in Jarhead is easily his most iconic. As the stern and intimidating drill sergeant, MacDonald brought a sense of menace to his role as he targets Swofford after identifying him as a weak link in the chain. Outside of Jarhead, he has starred in TV shows like Bosch, Mob City, and NCIS: Los Angeles. His last role came from the 2019 sports drama, The Last Champion. Want to catch up with the stars of another iconic movie? Here’s what the cast of The Social Network are doing now.
Follow Us