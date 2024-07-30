Jake Gyllenhaal Discusses the Surprising Finale of Presumed Innocent Season 1

Note: This article contains spoilers from Presumed Innocent Episode 8.

Presumed Innocent star Jake Gyllenhaal was just as blown away as viewers by the killer reveal in the hit Apple TV+ drama’s Season 1 finale.

I don’t think I could have ever suspected who the killer was, Gyllenhaal shared in an interview before the series premiere. I was surprised!

Creator and executive producer David E. Kelley, collaborating with Gyllenhaal and J.J. Abrams, kept the cast in the dark about the show’s central mystery. This approach ensured that all actors might find themselves potentially guilty of murdering Carolyn Polhemus (Renate Reinsve), enriching their performances.

Kelley said, “What’s interesting is that we were all in it [as potential suspects]. So as an actor, you’re psychologically in the journey that you’re in, and then all of a sudden, your fate is laid out for you.”

In an unusual twist revealed this Wednesday, it turns out Jaden (Chase Infiniti) killed Carolyn after learning she was pregnant with her father’s baby. Rusty found Carolyn’s body and staged the scene to frame a convicted criminal, attempting to protect his wife Barbara (Ruth Negga).

Sarsgaard, another key player and Gyllenhaal’s brother-in-law in real life, played prosecutor Tommy Molto. His obsession with Carolyn and vendetta against Rusty made him appear the top suspect until the weapon’s surprising discovery.

Sarsgaard expressed how shooting felt intense:

I felt like I was fighting for my life. I was like, ‘it can’t be me.’

Could Rusty’s Family Be Involved?

A compelling case could also be made against Rusty’s son Kyle (Kingston Rumi Southwick). He had knowledge of the affair and had followed his father to Carolyn’s house on the night of her murder.

Behind-the-scenes Uncertainty

Sarsgaard revealed that while filming, the cast knew that the series’ ending differed from the 1990 movie adaptation. This fact confirmed Ruth Negga’s character off the hook from being theorized as guilty.

The Final Episode’s Big Reveal

The final episode starts right where it left off. Tommy finds the possible murder weapon on his kitchen counter, turning it over to Nico.

Kelley’s Approach to Mystery

Kelley explained his tactic of keeping mysteries undisclosed to keep suspense high: We considered alternate endings but settled on this one.

The Future of Presumed Innocent

Kelley explained his commitment to secrecy around plot reveals: The secret never got out… Today, that’s almost impossible. Fans can expect such strategies to maintain thrill and suspense as Season 2 looms ahead.

