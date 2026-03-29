All Nancy Meyers Movies, Ranked from Worst to Best

With a filmmaking career spanning over four decades, Nancy Meyers built one of the most recognizable filmographies in modern Hollywood. Her films are known for mature love stories, smart humor, and a visual style that has become instantly recognizable. Yet even within her carefully curated filmography, not every movie reaches the same emotional or narrative heights.
While some lean too hard on fantasy, others strike a near-perfect balance between escapism and emotional truth. However, nostalgia can blur judgment. When ranked side by side, it becomes clear which Nancy Meyers movie earned its lasting reputation, and which ones are remembered more for vibes than storytelling. With a focus on only the films she directed, here’s a ranking of all Nancy Meyers movies.
6. The Holiday (2006)
Rotten Tomatoes: 49%
Metacritic: 52%
Few movies are as culturally immortal as The Holiday, even if it isn’t Nancy Meyers’ most structurally sound film. The dual romance format allows for contrast and variety, but it also creates uneven storytelling. While Kate Winslet and Jack Black deliver surprising emotional sincerity, Cameron Diaz’s arc feels less developed. What elevates the film is its atmosphere. The cozy homes, wintry settings, and sweeping score have turned The Holiday into an annual tradition for many viewers. It may not be her strongest script, but it’s one of her most beloved.
5. What Women Want (2000)
Rotten Tomatoes: 54%
Metacritic: 47%
Despite its box office success, What Women Want feels the most dated entry in Nancy Meyers’ directorial catalog. Its premise, centered on a man who can hear women’s thoughts, relies heavily on early-2000s gender stereotypes that haven’t aged particularly well. While Helen Hunt brings warmth and credibility to her role, the film often prioritizes gimmicks over emotional depth. That said, Meyers’ knack for workplace banter and romantic pacing is already visible here. It’s not a bad movie, but compared to her later work, it lacks the emotional maturity and character brilliance that later became her trademark.
4. It’s Complicated (2009)
Rotten Tomatoes: 58%
Metacritic: 57%
It’s Complicated is where Nancy Meyers fully embraces the messy realities of adulthood. Centered on divorce, lingering love, and second chances, the film allows its characters to be flawed without punishing them for it. Meryl Streep delivers one of the most relatable performances in Meyers’ filmography, grounding the story in emotional honesty. The film’s strength lies in its refusal to simplify romantic outcomes. Rather than pushing a conventional happily-ever-after, it explores what love looks like when life has already happened. It is that complexity that gives it lasting appeal.
3. The Intern (2015)
Rotten Tomatoes: 60%
Metacritic: 51%
The Intern is gentle, well-intentioned, and undeniably charming, but it plays things safe. Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro share an easy chemistry. Also, the film’s message about mentorship, aging, and work-life balance resonates on a surface level. However, the story avoids sharper conflict, making it feel lighter than it could have been. Still, Nancy Meyers deserves credit for centering an older male character in a nurturing, non-romantic role. The film may not push boundaries, but it reinforces Meyers’ ongoing interest in generational connection and professional reinvention.
2. Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Rotten Tomatoes: 72%
Metacritic: 66%
Something’s Gotta Give stands as the definitive Nancy Meyers film. It perfectly captures everything she does best. It has intelligent dialogue, age-appropriate romance, emotional vulnerability, and characters who feel lived-in rather than idealized. Diane Keaton’s performance was both funny and deeply human, while Jack Nicholson subverts his usual screen persona in unexpectedly tender ways. More than any other film in her catalog, Something’s Gotta Give reshaped how Hollywood views romance later in life. It’s aspirational without being hollow, funny without being shallow, and emotionally satisfying without relying on clichés. Something’s Gotta Give is Nancy Meyers at her absolute peak!
1. The Parent Trap (1998)
Rotten Tomatoes: 86%
Metacritic: 63%
Often remembered as a childhood favorite, The Parent Trap holds up far better than nostalgia alone would suggest. For a directorial debut, Nancy Meyers injects genuine emotional weight into a family comedy, balancing humor with themes of separation, identity, and reconciliation. Lindsay Lohan’s dual performance remains impressive, even years later. The film also marks the beginning of Meyers’ signature visual style, incorporating elegant homes, sun-drenched locations, and a romanticized view of domestic life. The Parent Trap is accessible, heartfelt, and remarkably polished for an early directorial effort.
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