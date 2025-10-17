Who are Meryl Streep’s Children? Meet the Oscar Winner’s Four Kids

Looking at Meryl Streep’s children closely, it’s clear that creativity is a family trait. All four kids grew up in the spotlight of one of Hollywood’s most celebrated actresses, yet have managed to carve out a unique identity. Known for her remarkable five-decade career, Meryl Streep has always balanced her family life with her professional success. While the world knows her as a record-breaking Oscar winner, her four kids know her first as their mother.
After her high-profile relationship with actor John Cazale until his death on March 13, 1978, Meryl Streep married sculptor Don Gummer on September 30, 1978, six months after Cazale’s death. Although it was revealed in 2023 that Streep and Gummer had been separated for six years already, the couple shares four talented children. Here’s a closer look at the careers and personal lives of all four of Meryl Streep’s children.
1. Henry Wolfe Gummer — The Musician
The oldest of Meryl Streep’s children is Henry Wolfe Gummer, who was born on November 13, 1979, in New York City. With the family moving to Connecticut after purchasing a $1.8 million private estate in 1985 and later a $3-million mansion in Los Angeles in 1990, Henry was raised in Connecticut and Los Angeles. However, unlike his mother, Henry pursued a career in music rather than acting. He’s a talented singer-songwriter and musician who has released several albums since his debut in the mid-2000s. Although he began as co-founder of the defunct Bravo Silva band, a New York indie pop group, he went solo after the band split.
Henry studied at Dartmouth College and later honed his craft, creating a career rooted in originality and authenticity rather than chasing mainstream fame. Although not in the acting world, Henry has occasionally stepped into film projects as an actor and composer. His work has been featured in indie films and performed in Nora Ephron’s 2009 biographical comedy drama Julie & Julia, which co-starred his mother, Amy Adams, and Stanley Tucci. Henry Wolfe got married to Tamryn Hawker on June 10, 2019, and is the father to two kids, daughter Ida June Gummer, and son Quinn William Gummer. Among Meryl Streep’s children, Henry stands out for his ability to establish a career in the arts while keeping a relatively private lifestyle.
2. Mary Willa “Mamie” Gummer — The Actress Following Closest in Her Mother’s Footsteps
Born almost four years later on August 3, 1983, actress Mary Willa “Mamie” Gummer is the second child of Meryl Streep and Don Gummer. Of all four of Meryl Streep’s children, Mamie is perhaps the child who most visibly follows in her footsteps. Like her older brother, Mamie was raised in Connecticut and Los Angeles. While her passion for acting developed at an early age, Mamie’s first on-screen appearance was at 20 months of age. She shared screen with her mother in the 1986 comedy-drama Heartburn, which Streep co-led with Jack Nicholson. To avoid press scrutiny, Mamie was credited as Natalie Stern in the film.
Mamie attended Northwestern University, graduating with a degree in theater and communication in 2005. She immediately kick-started her professional career in theater, appearing in an Off-Broadway production alongside Michael C. Hall. Like her mother, Mamie’s credits cut across screen and stage. Her most recent screen role was as Carrie Sinclair in Amazon Prime Video’s psychological thriller series We Were Liars (2025). Mamie married actor Benjamin Walker in July 2011, but the couple separated and divorced in 2013. Mamie remarried writer Mehar Sethi in February 2019 and became a mother the same month. She became a mother for the second time in 2021. Mamie and Sethi filed for divorce in 2023 and have remained separated ever since.
3. Grace Jane Gummer — Television’s Rising Star
Although she eventually trod in the same path as her mother, Grace Jane Gummer studied art history and Italian at her mother’s alma mater, Vassar College. Like her older siblings, Grace was born in New York City on May 9, 1986, and was raised in Los Angeles and Connecticut. Before transitioning into her acting career, Grace worked for costume designer Ann Roth and the Tirelli Costumi costume shops while studying in Rome, Italy. She was also a docent at Dia: Beacon. Like her mother and older sister, Grace Gummer has also worked in theater and on screen.
However, it wasn’t until 2013 that she began landing notable roles on television. Her most prominent works on television include Gigantic (2010–2011), The Newsroom (2013–2014), Zero Hour (2013), Extant (2014–2015), Mr. Robot (2016–2019), and American Horror Story. Like her older sister, Grace has twice been married. She first married the musician son of actor David Strathairn, Tay Strathairn, but the marriage only lasted 42 days. Grace Gummer is currently married to musician and record producer Mark Ronson, whom she married on September 4, 2021. The couple has two daughters, born in December 2022 and February 2025.
4. Louisa Jacobson Gummer — The Youngest Child and Breakout Talent
Born on June 12, 1991, in Los Angeles, Louisa Jacobson Gummer is Meryl Streep and Don Gummer’s youngest child. While Louisa is also an actress, unlike her sisters, she has used her middle name, “Jacobson,” professionally to differentiate herself in the industry, as another actress had already registered the name “Louisa Gummer.” After studying psychology and art history at Vassar College, Louisa trained at the prestigious Yale School of Drama.
Louisa also made her debut in the theater and continues to star in several productions. With only three acting credits to her name, as of 2025, Louisa’s breakout role was none other than HBO’s historical drama series The Gilded Age, where she plays Marian Brook. Louisa made her film debut in 2025 with the romantic comedy-drama Materialists, which starred Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans. On June 22, 2024, Louisa came out as queer on Instagram during Pride Month.
