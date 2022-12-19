10 Things You Don’t Know About Brie Larson

Brie Larson is known for her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She is, perhaps, one of the most famous actresses in the business. Larson took home the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2016 (her role in Room brought this on), and she earned it. She worked hard for this, but perhaps her role as a Nissan commercial star has made her a household name. She’s the woman driving Nissans in commercials, creating controversy for her ads, and keeping the world talking about her. But she’s not worried about it, either. Here are a few things you didn’t already know about Brie Larson.
1. She is a California Girl
Brie Larson was born Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers, but she doesn’t use her birth name for work. She was born on October 1, 1989, just in time to become an 80s baby officially. She was born and raised in Sacramento, California, along with her sister and her parents. Her mom and dad both worked as homeopathic chiropractors in their practice.
2. She Was Homeschooled Growing Up
Brie Larson did not go through the typical childhood schooling process. She has been homeschooled her entire life, and she loved it. She feels the experience allowed her to learn better and understand herself. Larson had experiences other kids did not get to have grown up with, and she appreciates that in her own life. She feels it helped her become who she is today.
3. She Speaks French First
Despite being born and raised in California, Brie Larson speaks French before any other language. It’s because her father is Franco-Manitoban, which means French Canadian. French was her first language at home as a child. She also speaks fluent English, so she is bilingual. We are unsure if she speaks another language fluently.
4. She Suffered from Social Anxiety Growing Up
Interestingly, you hear a lot about actors and actresses who are extremely shy and suffer from social anxiety, and it almost makes sense. They go into acting as a way of expressing themselves in an otherwise complex world. Perhaps going in public and working as another person allows these shy and socially anxious people to feel comfortable.
5. Larson Made History at the Age of Six
She expressed to her parents very young that she wanted to act. She loved it, and the arts were a thing that always spoke to her in a world where not everything did. So Larson could audition for a rigorous training program in the San Francisco area when she was only six. It’s called the American Conservatory Theater. She was accepted into the program at six and was the youngest to gain acceptance.
6. Her Life Turned Upside Down at Seven
Her mother and father divorced when Brie Larson was only seven. Larson’s parent’s chiropractic clinic was theirs, but her mother left Sacramento and moved with her two daughters to LA. Brie Larson wanted to act, and her mother wanted to support her. They left their father, home, business, and income. They lived in a one-room apartment, and she said it was not a good place to live. One bed, very few clothing items to their name, and so much else not to love.
7. She Doesn’t Believe Her Father Wanted Kids
Growing up, she wasn’t close with her father. She tried to be. Their relationship didn’t work as she thought she wanted it to. She felt that her father was never entirely interested in being a father, and that was a situation she struggled with growing up. Likely, she still struggles with that now.
8. Where Did She Pick up the Surname Larson?
We already know her birth name is difficult to pronounce, so she knew she would not use that name as a working name. However, she has a fun story to share about the name she does use. She shortened her first name and adopted Larson’s last name for two reasons. Number one, it was the last name of her great-grandmother. Second, she had an American Girl doll whose last name was Larson, so it only makes sense.
9. She Does not Answer Questions She’s Not Comfortable With
When Brie Larson is interviewed, she will not answer questions that make her uncomfortable. It’s a situation that makes her fans love her even more. She stands up for what she believes in and keeps her life as private as possible by refusing to talk about it. However, she doesn’t do it for privacy or the ovation. She does it because she’s not comfortable feeling judged.
10. People Who Know Her All Describe Her the Same Way
Though she may come off a sure way to some, those who know her always use the word “warm” to describe Brie Larson. She’s warm, she’s easy to get to know, and she’s charming. She seems exceptionally down to earth, and people love to get to know her.