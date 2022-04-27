Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michele Selene Ang

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michele Selene Ang

23 seconds ago

Michele Selene Ang may not have much on-screen experience, but she’s certainly made the most of every opportunity she’s gotten so far. Most people will recognize her from her role as Courtney in the popular Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. Although the show marked her first major role, she handled herself like a seasoned pro. While playing the character, Michele proved that she could act out a wide range of emotions. Although she has yet to make another TV appearance since the series ended in 2020, we know that we’ll be seeing a lot more of Courtney before we know it. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Michele Selene Ang.

1. She Was Born In Indonesia

Michele was raised in California, but she was actually born in Indonesia although her family has Chinese roots. During an interview with Daman, Michele said, “I was born in Surabaya. My family moved to the U.S. when I was four. So, while I am fully American, most of my extended family is in Jakarta and I come back to visit every few years.”

2. She Isn’t Actually a Teenager

Michele’s character in 13 Reasons Why may have been a high school student, but those days are long gone for Michele. She is 28 years old which means that she was well into her 20s when she was cast to play Courtney. Thanks to her youthful appearance, however, she easily passed as a teenager.

3. She Is a Formally Trained Actress

By the time Michele was done with high school, she knew that she was serious about wanting to pursue an acting career. She decided to apply to several acting programs. Michele attended Fordham University where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in theater.

4. She Loves to Read

It goes without saying that telling stories is a huge part of who Michele is. However, consuming stories is equally as important to her. Michele is an avid reader and she loves being able to sit down and get lost in a good book. On occasion, she even shares photos of the book she’s reading on social media.

5. She Is Passionate About Human Rights

Michele is the kind of person who isn’t afraid to stand up for the things she believes in. As a result, she has made it a point to use her platform to raise awareness for the issues that are important to her. She has spoken out against things like racism and is an advocate for more diverse representation in the entertainment industry.

6. She Enjoys Being Outdoors

There’s nothing that can quite compare to the feeling of getting outside and enjoying the fresh air. Michele loves to get outside and soak up all of the beauty that nature has to offer. She particularly seems to enjoy hiking. In the fall of 2020, she took a trip to Yellowstone National Park.

7. She Has a Great Sense of Style

Acting is Michele’s primary form of self-expression, but it’s definitely not the only one. She also likes to express herself through her clothing and she is a natural when it comes to putting outfits together. She is never afraid to switch things up by trying different colors and patterns.

8. She Has Struggled With Body Issues

From the outside looking in, it’s easy to assume that Michele is full of confidence. However, she’s dealt with her fair share of self-doubt just like anybody else. Michele told Sweety High, “My relationship with my body is an ongoing journey! I still struggle with body image issues, but I find that limiting my time on social media helps a ton. I also try to focus on physical health as opposed to physical perfection—being grateful every day that I have a healthy body and mind.”

9. She Is a Writer

In addition to her love for acting, Michele’s Instagram bio reveals that she is also a writer. Although we know that Michele is a writer, it’s unclear exactly what kind of writing she likes to do. As her career continues to grow, however, we’ll probably start seeing some of her written work.

10. She Is a Tracy Chapman Fan

It’s been more than a decade since Tracy Chapman released her most recent album, but she continues to be respected and adored by music lovers everywhere. In a Q&A on Instagram, Michele shared that “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman is her favorite song. The song was released in the spring of 1988 as a single on Chapman’s self-titled debut album. The song won a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”
Why Elias Has Failed To Main Event In WWE
Keith David
Keith David Wants To Voice A Particular MCU Character
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Five Reasons Why Reboots Should Happen, and Five Reasons Why They Shouldn’t
Perhaps Pennywise Should Be Resurrected
Let’s Talk About Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michele Selene Ang
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Corey Johnson
Is E.T. Really a Jedi?
Is It Time To Put An End To The Pokemon Anime?
crunchyroll funimation merger sony
Funimation Content Moving to Crunchyroll
Characters On The Legend Of Korra That Deserve A Spin-off
Five Must-Watch Movies For Anyone New To Hayao Miyazaki
Guy Uses Colonist IO to Propose to Girlfriend
Hogwarts Legacy Takes Us Right Into The Wizarding World
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense