Michele Selene Ang may not have much on-screen experience, but she’s certainly made the most of every opportunity she’s gotten so far. Most people will recognize her from her role as Courtney in the popular Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. Although the show marked her first major role, she handled herself like a seasoned pro. While playing the character, Michele proved that she could act out a wide range of emotions. Although she has yet to make another TV appearance since the series ended in 2020, we know that we’ll be seeing a lot more of Courtney before we know it. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Michele Selene Ang.
1. She Was Born In Indonesia
Michele was raised in California, but she was actually born in Indonesia although her family has Chinese roots. During an interview with Daman, Michele said, “I was born in Surabaya. My family moved to the U.S. when I was four. So, while I am fully American, most of my extended family is in Jakarta and I come back to visit every few years.”
2. She Isn’t Actually a Teenager
Michele’s character in 13 Reasons Why may have been a high school student, but those days are long gone for Michele. She is 28 years old which means that she was well into her 20s when she was cast to play Courtney. Thanks to her youthful appearance, however, she easily passed as a teenager.
3. She Is a Formally Trained Actress
By the time Michele was done with high school, she knew that she was serious about wanting to pursue an acting career. She decided to apply to several acting programs. Michele attended Fordham University where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in theater.
4. She Loves to Read
It goes without saying that telling stories is a huge part of who Michele is. However, consuming stories is equally as important to her. Michele is an avid reader and she loves being able to sit down and get lost in a good book. On occasion, she even shares photos of the book she’s reading on social media.
5. She Is Passionate About Human Rights
Michele is the kind of person who isn’t afraid to stand up for the things she believes in. As a result, she has made it a point to use her platform to raise awareness for the issues that are important to her. She has spoken out against things like racism and is an advocate for more diverse representation in the entertainment industry.
6. She Enjoys Being Outdoors
There’s nothing that can quite compare to the feeling of getting outside and enjoying the fresh air. Michele loves to get outside and soak up all of the beauty that nature has to offer. She particularly seems to enjoy hiking. In the fall of 2020, she took a trip to Yellowstone National Park.
7. She Has a Great Sense of Style
Acting is Michele’s primary form of self-expression, but it’s definitely not the only one. She also likes to express herself through her clothing and she is a natural when it comes to putting outfits together. She is never afraid to switch things up by trying different colors and patterns.
8. She Has Struggled With Body Issues
From the outside looking in, it’s easy to assume that Michele is full of confidence. However, she’s dealt with her fair share of self-doubt just like anybody else. Michele told Sweety High, “My relationship with my body is an ongoing journey! I still struggle with body image issues, but I find that limiting my time on social media helps a ton. I also try to focus on physical health as opposed to physical perfection—being grateful every day that I have a healthy body and mind.”
9. She Is a Writer
In addition to her love for acting, Michele’s Instagram bio reveals that she is also a writer. Although we know that Michele is a writer, it’s unclear exactly what kind of writing she likes to do. As her career continues to grow, however, we’ll probably start seeing some of her written work.
10. She Is a Tracy Chapman Fan
It’s been more than a decade since Tracy Chapman released her most recent album, but she continues to be respected and adored by music lovers everywhere. In a Q&A on Instagram, Michele shared that “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman is her favorite song. The song was released in the spring of 1988 as a single on Chapman’s self-titled debut album. The song won a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.