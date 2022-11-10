10 Things You Didn’t Know About Monica Bellucci

Monica Bellucci starred in many movies. The Italian model and actress are known for her roles in films like The Wonders, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, and Spectre, as well as TV shows like Mozart in the Jungle, Call My Agent! and Platane.
If you’ve loved seeing the actress in all these productions, you might want to find out more about her successful career. Here are ten things you probably didn’t know about Monica Bellucci:
1. Monica Bellucci Was Still in High School When She Began Modeling
Bellucci was only 13 years old when she began modeling. She did so by posing for photos with a photo enthusiast in the area. The actress grew up in the Lama of San Giustino, and because she was extremely beautiful, all eyes were on her from a tender age. So, she expressed her interest in modeling.
She was still studying law, but then she left her studies to move to Milan, which is known as one of the largest fashion centers in Europe. There, with the help of Piero Piazzi, a model agent, she signed with Elite Model Management.
By 1989, she was already a prominent fashion model in New York City, Paris, and all the greatest cities in the world. She posed for large brands such as French Elle and Dolce & Gabbana.
2. People Consider Her an Italian Sex Symbol
Monica Bellucci has always been recognized as a great beauty. Her looks made her one of the most famous models and also helped her succeed in her acting career.
Today, people all over the world know her as an Italian sex symbol. Men’s Health labeled her as one of the 100 Hottest Women of All-Time. In 2002, she was also named the number 1 most desirable woman.
3. Her Kiss with Keanu Reeves Earned Them an Award
The actress was part of the cast for The Matrix Reloaded, where her role was that of Persephone. People awaited The Matrix sequel and were eager to see Bellucci. They were not disappointed: her kiss with Keanu Reeves was considered one of the best scenes in the movie.
In fact, it brought her and her co-star the best kiss nomination at the MTV Movie Awards.
4. She Was Part of a Biblical Drama Film
Bellucci was also seen in a biblical drama film, where she starred as Mary Magdalene. The movie was The Passion of the Christ, where she had one of her best acts ever.
This was one of her first huge roles after beginning her acting career. Bellucci is an agnostic, yet she is interested in religions and respects all of them, as she claimed when she spoke about this role.
5. She Has Two Favorite Actresses
It seems that two actresses are on Monica Bellucci’s favorites list. She loves Claudia Cardinale and Sophia Loren.
6. Monica Bellucci Can Speak Three Languages
The actress doesn’t just speak Italian, but can fluently speak two other languages. More specifically, she is fluent in English and French.
This knowledge allowed her to advance even more in her career, as she had the opportunity to play in American, French, and Italian films.
7. She Is an Only Child
Bellucci was born in Citta di Castello, Umbria back on 30 September 1964. Her parents were Pasquale Bellucci and Brunella Briganti, and she was their only child.
8. She Got Married and Divorced Two Times
One would say that a gorgeous lady like Monica Bellucci would be taken forever, but her love life has not always been successful. She got married and divorced twice.
The Italian model and actress got married to Claudio Carlos Basso in 1990. Basso was an Italian photographer. However, after only 18 months, the two filed for divorce.
Later on, she met actor Vincent Cassel in 1996 on The Apartment set. In 1999, the two got married.
They had two children, Leonie and Deva. But on 26 August 2013, Bellucci announced that she and Cassel got separated. They got divorced after a while.
9. She Is the Oldest James Bond Girl
Monica Bellucci starred in the James Bond Spectre film in 2015. The actress was already 51 when she began filming for this production. So, she is currently the oldest girl in the James Bond franchise.
10. Monica Bellucci Posed Nude
Back in 2005, Monica Bellucci posed semi-nude for the Vanity Fair cover. The most interesting aspect is that she was pregnant at the time.
Monica Bellucci’s success is undeniable. She went from someone with high aspirations to one of the world’s most famous models and actresses. She is recognized as one of the most beautiful women in the world, and she became an amazing actress thanks to her ability to speak multiple languages and great acting.