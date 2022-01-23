10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jo Joyner

Jo Jo Joyner has been acting professionally for more than 20 years, and her time in the entertainment industry has been an interesting ride. Although she has spent the majority of her career working on UK-based projects, Jo Jo has become known to people all over the world. Her versatility as an actress has allowed her to move between genres with ease, and she has earned the admiration of fans and the respect of colleagues. In 2021, Jo got lots of attention for her role in a Netflix mini-series called Stay Close. In the years to come, viewers are hoping to see a lot more of her on their screens. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jo Jo Joyner.
1. She Has A Fan Page on TikTok
Jo Jo may not be a TikTok user, but that hasn’t stopped her fans from showing her lots of love on the platform. There is a Jo Joyner fan account on TikTok that has more than 12,000 followers and over 231,000 likes. The page’s content consists primarily of clips of Jo Jo’s work.
2. She’s A Formally Trained Actress
Over the years, Jo Jo has put lots of time and energy into protecting her craft. She studied at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Wales where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in acting. The school has a long history of producing talented actors and has several notable alumni including Anthony Hopkins.
3. She Is Passionate About PANDAS and PANS
If you haven’t heard of Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal infections (PANDAS) or Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (PANS), you should probably consider yourself lucky. Both of these disorders can cause serious health issues for children. According to Web MD, PANDAS is a complication that is associated with strep throat and can cause drastic changes in a child’s behavior. PANS is associated with PANDAS. Both illnesses have a special place in Jo Jo’s heart.
4. She’s a Wife and Mother
Jo Jo has spent a good portion of her life focusing on her career, but that isn’t the only thing she is passionate about. She is also a devoted wife and mother of two. Jo Jo’s children are twins who were born in 2009. When Jo Jo has time away from work, you can bet that she is enjoying time with her family.
5. She’s A Positive Person
Rejection is such a common part of the entertainment industry that it can be very difficult to maintain a positive attitude. However, JoJo has managed to do it after all these years. Jo Jo is all about positivity. Not only does she try to be positive about things in her own life, but she also likes to spread this energy to others.
6. She Loves Taking Pictures
Being in front of the camera may be what Jo Jo does for work, but on her days off it’s clear that she likes to see things from the other side of the lens. Jo Jo enjoys taking pictures and she has a natural knack for knowing exactly how to capture beautiful moments.
7. She’s An Award Winner
There’s no better feeling than being recognized for your hard work and talent. As an actress, awards are among the highest forms of recognition. During her career, Jo Jo has been fortunate to win several awards including three British Soap Awards for her work in EastEnders.
8. She Enjoys Being Out In Nature
Despite having been in the entertainment business for more than two decades, Jo Jo has never been the type of actress to get caught up in all of the glitz and glamour. Instead, she enjoys the simple things in life such as going for walks and hanging out at the beach. Being able to step out and get some fresh air appears to be one of Jo Jo’s favorite things to do.
9. People Really Love Her Feet
Apparently, Jo Jo’s skills as an actress aren’t the only thing people love her for. Many people have also developed an interest in her feet. According to a database of celebrity’s feet called Wikifeet, Jo Jo’s feet have earned a nearly perfect five-star rating and a total of more than 200 votes.
10. She Enjoys Connecting With Her Fans
Fans are an important part of every actor’s success and that’s something that isn’t lost on Jo Jo. She is thankful for all of the people who have shown her love and support over the years, and she enjoys getting the chance to interact with her fans via social media.