You may not be familiar with Patrika Darbo by name, but there’s a very good chance that you’re familiar with her face. Patrika has been in the entertainment industry for almost 40 years and she has built a very impressive resume during that time. Along the way, she has crossed paths with lots of talented people. Although she has been part of dozens of successful projects, she is probably best known for her work in the soap opera world. She has been playing Nancy Wesley in Days of Our Lives since the late 1990s and she also played Shirley Spectra in The Young and the Restless. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Patrika Darbo.
1. She’s a Florida Native
Patrika is originally from Florida, but she was primarily raised in the Atlanta area. She is very proud of her southern roots and they have played a major role in the person and performer she is. From what we know, she now lives somewhere in the Southern California area.
2. She’s Happily Married
Patrika has never been one to put her private life on display for the world to see. As a result, there are some people who may not realize that she has a husband. Patrika has been married to Rolf Darbo since 1973. Rolf also works in the entertainment industry. The couple does not have any children.
3. She’s a Formally Trained Actor
Patrika developed an interest in acting at a fairly early age and she eventually realized that it was something she wanted to take seriously. She attended Georgia Southern University where she studied theater. She also furthered her acting studies at the Atlanta School of Drama.
4. She’s An Award Winner
Even the humblest of actors like to know that their hard work and talent are being recognized. Winning awards is usually the way they prefer to receive that recognition. In 1999, she won a Soap Opera Digest Award for Outstanding Female Newcomer and she also won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series in 2016.
5. She’s a Dog Mom
Patrika may not have any children of her own, but if you thought she was going to let that stop her from experiencing motherhood you might want to think again. She is a very devoted pet parent to her dog, Dusty. While Dusty may not have his own Instagram account, he has made several appearances on Patrika’s and he’s definitely a favorite among her followers.
6. She Has a Green Thumb
Have you ever tried to take care of a plant only to watch it wither and die right before your eyes? If so, you might want to take a page out of Patrika’s book. In addition to being a great dog mom, she is also a great pet parent. Her Instagram profile reveals that she has several plants and she enjoys taking care of them.
7. She Has More Than 120 Acting Credits
If you take a look at Patrika’s acting resume, you’ll probably be blown away by the sheer amount of work she’s done. In an industry where very few people even get their foot in the door — and of those who do only a few have long careers — Patrika has managed to work very consistently. She has 121 acting credits which includes voice work and two projects that haven’t been released.
8. She’s a Director and Producer
Being in front of the camera may be Patrika’s claim to fame, but she is also talented when it comes to other areas of the production process. She made her debut as a director and producer in 2010 with the TV series Miss Behave. She was also the executive producer of a movie called Loulou.
9. She’s Passionate About Human Rights
In addition to being an actress, Patrika is also an activist. She has made it a point to use her platform to show her support for the things she believes in and that includes several human rights causes such as women’s rights. She has also worked with several charity organizations and events over the years.
10. She Likes Connecting with Her Friends
Patrika may not be as into social media as other people in the entertainment industry, but she’s built a pretty substantial online following. She loves using her social media accounts — especially Twitter — as a way to engage with her fans. It’s pretty common to see her responding to and retweeting messages from fans. There’s no doubt that the people who love her work are excited to hear from her.