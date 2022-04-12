Brie Larson Will Be In The Next Fast and Furious Movie. What’s Her Role?

Brie Larson has become one of the biggest names in Hollywood ever since she won her Oscar for her performance in 2015’s Room. Believe it or not, some actors do suffer a bit of a career setback after winning an Oscar, but not her. Almost everything she has been in after that was either a big blockbuster or in something more serious where she delivered a great performance. And of course, I don’t have to name her most popular role, the famous Carol Danvers, better known as Ms. Marvel. Yeah, for you longtime Marvel fans who grew up with the comics back in the ’90s and 2000s, you’ll remember her as Ms. Marvel. There already was a Captain Marvel in DC, but he eventually became Shazam. Hey, it’s all for the better, because now Marvel has another captain.
Needless to say, Captain Marvel has become Brie Larson’s most signature role. Just a month after her debut in 2019, her Captain Marvel made an explosive appearance in Avengers: Endgame. We got to watch her glow, fly through very big ships, take on Thanos, and then she was swatted away like a fly. Okay, a little anti-climactic, but she’ll return. With the sequel, titled The Marvels releasing in 2023, I think it’s safe to say Brie Larson will become a more prominent leading actor for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Now I know Brie Larson tends to get a lot of hate online, but if there’s one thing that stands out about her is this: she’s a massive nerd. Oh yes, she loves lots of things considered to be nerdy. From Pokemon, to Star Wars, to being so attached to her Nintendo Switch, I think it’s safe to say she’s a bonafide nerd. And you know what? That’s okay. It’s only fitting that such a popular actress playing a big superhero would be so dedicated to being nerdy. As a self-proclaimed nerd myself, I am happy that Brie Larson is a fellow nerd and is helping expand the MCU.
She’s already a part of one big franchise, but unsurprisingly enough, she doesn’t want to stop there. Brie Larson has been very adamant about joining other franchises, most notably Star Wars. Hey, the more big names the better and she can easily play an original character. Movie or Disney+ series, it doesn’t matter. Why not let an actress who is also a mega super fan take on a Star Wars character? Well, she’s not in a Star Wars movie or show (not yet, at least) but she still wants to join another big film franchise. Hint: it involves Vin Diesel. That’s all you need to hear.
Well, she’s getting her wish. After recently stating that she would love to join the Fast and Furious franchise, Brie Larson has been confirmed to be in the upcoming Fast 10. Vin Diesel himself has confirmed this by posting a selfie of them together on his Instagram. What is her role? That hasn’t been confirmed yet, but she will certainly be in it. Exciting news? Well, it’s not very surprising, since she has been an enthusiastic fan of the franchise for a while. And let’s not forget that Brie Larson and Vin Diesel are MCU co-stars. Yes, Vin Diesel is still the voice behind our favorite talking tree, the lovable Groot. Out of all the roles he has played, we Marvel fans will always appreciate him for just saying those three little words.
But I’ll be honest, I’d rather listen to him voice every Groot there is on top of watching him be the indestructible Dominick Toretto. Seriously, does anyone else think it’s so bizarre that he’s only gotten stronger with each Fast and Furious movie? I’ve always learned to deal with it before, but Fast 9 really pushed the limit for me. Dom Toretto has become a boring protagonist because we now know he will never get hurt. On the other hand, Groot technically died in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie and had to regrow. And yes, he died again, but he’s alive and well now, not to mention probably still growing.
Since we’re on the subject of both Marvel and the Fast and Furious movies, I have to mention what Brie Larson said about both franchises. If you think the Fast and Furious movies can’t get more ridiculous, just imagine seeing it crossover with other big movies. This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve heard about it. Remember when everyone was talking about the movies crossing over with Jurassic Park? Just imagine seeing Dom in his charger trying to fight a big dinosaur. Oh boy, and who says there are no more original ideas?
While watching the Fast and Furious family fight dinosaurs sounds exciting enough, just imagine if they met the MCU heroes? Oh yeah, I’m being totally serious. It’s very weird on paper, but crazier things have happened in both franchises. If you think they’re going too big, don’t fret because they will only find ways to step it up. A very unexpected way to do that would be a crossover. Brie Larson herself has entertained the idea as well and was dead serious about it. An MCU and Fast and Furious crossover movie would be all kinds of nuts. If Captain Marvel and the Avengers are on the brink of disbanding, all they need is Dom stepping in and giving them the family speech. They’ll forgive and forget in a heartbeat and fight with the Fast and Furious family.
Okay, I know this crossover will probably never happen. But than again, I should also say never say never. After seeing what both franchises have done, I’m sure they will both find ways to surprise us further. That’s not bad, far from it. It could backfire, but I’m all for new ideas, wacky or not. All we need to know is Brie Larson will join the Fast and Furious movies. Just take a minute and think about Captain Marvel being her mystery role. That idea is still boggling my mind, but I wouldn’t bee too surprise if it actually happened. If it does, then we will fully realize they are willing to cross any line.
What are your thoughts? What kind of role do you think Brie Larson is playing in Fast 10? I think she’ll be playing a protagonist, who may or may not be Captain Marvel. It probably isn’t, but I still can’t fathom this crossover actually happening. If it does, just imagine the crowd it would draw. And after that, then Jurassic Park and even Transformers can crossover next. Go big or go home.