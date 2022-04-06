10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ed Speleers

Ed Speleers is not a new name for any fans of television. He’s been in some of the best shows television has to offer, though we probably don’t need to name any other than Downton Abbey. It’s a huge hit, and his character is one of the most popular. He is none other than James (Jimmy) Kent on the show. He also starred in the movie Outlander, he’s been on television in other shows, and he is the new face of “You” on Netflix. Honestly, knowing these things, is there anything else you want or need to know about Ed Speleers? He’s famous. He’s about to become more famous with his new role in “You” and we cannot wait to see what he brings to the show. Here’s everything you need to know about him before he is so famous that you can’t stop seeing his name everywhere you go.
1. He’s Young
Surprisingly, he is nowhere near as old as we thought he might be. We aren’t saying he appears old physically, but there is something about him that does lead us to feel a little shocked to find out he was born on April 7, 1988, which means he’s only just turned 34.
2. He is from England
He’s from England, and he actually still lives there. He was born in a place called Chichester, West Sussex, which is in England. Today, he resides in Bristol, England. He did not go far when he went to college, when he grew up, or even when he began his career as an actor.
3. He Did Not Grow Up with Both Parents
Unlike so many kids his own age, he did not grow up with both parents in his home. He was only a toddler when his mom and dad divorced. Sadly, his father stayed where he was in London, but his mother moved to Spain. He did not get to see both of his parents on a regular basis when he was visiting the other.
4. He is the Youngest
Of his parent’s children, he is the only one. However, he is the baby of the three kids in his family. He has two older brothers who are both his half-siblings. We don’t know if they both belong to his mother or his father, or if they belong to each.
5. He Wrote a Play
He was a college student in Sussex. He attended Eastbourne College, and that is where he graduated. He also wrote a play while he was there, and it was performed at his school while he was there. This is not something that commonly happens, so it’s a big deal both for him and for his school.
6. He is a Married Dad
These days, Speleers does a lot more than just work. He’s a married man, and he has two kids. He and his wife have both a daughter and a son. We know very little about their marriage, but we do know that his wife’s name is Asia Macey.
7. He’s Been Met with Controversy
We mentioned he did write a play when he was in college, but did we mention what it is about? He wrote a play that was nothing short of entirely controversial for his college, yet they allowed it to be performed. It was about pedophilia.
8. He is an Award Winner
You already know he is part of the cast of the hit show Downton Abbey, but did you know his role has earned him not one but two Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards? He and the rest of the show won in both 2015 and 2016. They won best ensemble cast for a television show.
9. He is Making Big Changes to His Life
We know he’s a talented actor, but he’s about to come onto a show that has a huge following, a huge audience, and it is big. He’s the new cast member for the fourth season of the hit show “You,” which stars Penn Badgeley as a serial killing boyfriend/husband who cannot stop hurting people with his obsessive behavior.
10. He Prefers His Privacy
He’s a father and a husband, and he is a son and a brother. He’s also a man who likes to do the gentlemanly thing and keep his family’s life to himself. He’s not sharing too much of anything these days, and that is all right. He likes to keep his kids out of the spotlight, and he should continue to do that.