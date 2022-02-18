10 Things You Didn’t Know About “The Gilded Age”

If you’re a fan of period pieces, then you’re probably going to love HBO’s new series, The Gilded Age. Named for the time period in American history between the 1870s and early 1900s, the show is full of glitz, glamour, and of course, drama. Since its debut in January of 2022, the series has attracted lots of viewers and it keeps getting better with each episode. Even if period pieces aren’t usually your thing, you might still find The Gilded Age to be a little addicting. As with most shows, however, there’s a lot more to this series than what viewers see on the surface. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about the HBO series The Gilded Age.
1. The Show Was Originally Set to Air On NBC
Despite premiering in 2022, The Gilded Age was actually announced in 2018. At the time, the series was meant to air on NBC. However, it was moved to HBO in 2019. Anyone who has seen the series will probably agree that HBO is a far better fit for The Gilded Age.
2. The Show Has A Connection to Downton Abbey
Lots of people who have heard of The Gilded Age probably think that it sounds pretty similar to another popular show: Downton Abbey. Not only are these shows similar in terms of content, but they were actually created by the same person, Julian Fellowes. He has been working on the show for about a decade.
3. The Show Has Already Been Renewed For A Second Season
There’s nothing worse than getting attached to a new show only to find out that it has been canceled after just one season. Fortunately, that isn’t something that fans of The Gilded Age have to worry about. The series has already officially been renewed for a second season. Unfortunately, though, it will probably be a while before it airs.
4. The Show Was Filmed In New York
The Gilded Age is primarily set in Manhattan, however, the show wasn’t actually filmed there. According to Decider, the series was primarily filmed on Long Island although some filming also took place in Rhode Island. Some of the places in the show are sets while others are actual locations.
5. Many of the Characters in The Show Never Existed
Once you start watching The Gilded Age, you’ll probably want to Google the characters to learn more about them. Unfortunately, though, none of the main characters in the series actually existed although many of them were inspired by real people. Some of the recurring characters, however, did exist.
6. You Can Follow The Show On Social Media
If you’re the kind of person who loves to follow shows on social media, you’ll be excited to know that The Gilded Age has an official Instagram account that currently has more than 33,000 followers. The page’s content consists of clips and photos from the show as well as quotes from cast members.
7. Amanda Peet Was Originally Part of The Cast
When The Gilded Age was announced back in 2012, Amanda Peet was cast to play the role of Bertha Russell. However, she was no longer able to participate in the series due to delays that had been caused by COVID-19. She was replaced by Carrie Coon who has done a great job in the role.
8. Season One Will Have 9 Episodes
Remember the days when TV shows used to have 15-20 episodes per season? Sadly, it looks like those days are long gone. Like many other shows these days, season one of The Gilded Age is relatively short with only nine episodes. It seems unlikely that season two will be any longer.
9. The Cast Features New Comers and Industry Vets
It goes without saying that the cast of The Gilded Age is a huge part of the reason why the show has been so successful. While some of the show’s cast members have been in the industry for decades, others are still in the early stages of their careers. The mixture of talent has proven to be the perfect recipe for success.
10. The Show Was Accused of Unfair Labor Practices
Not everything in The Gilded Age has been glitter and gold. In May of 2021, the Musicians Union filed an unfair labor charge against the show. According to an article from Deadline, “The musicians were told that HBO would not be contracting with the AFM and then were informed they were no longer employed for the production. The orchestra musicians had asked to be accorded the same respect as their colleagues working in other crafts on the set and to be represented by their union.” The dispute was settled within two days.