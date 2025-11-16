“It Took An Hour To Get Here This Morning”: Woman Is Angry She Was Tricked Into Believing Her New Job Was Fully Remote When It’s Actually Hybrid

Through job interviews, recruiters select the most fitting candidates that will help their companies grow, but at the same time, they are opportunities for job candidates to find out if they really want to work at that place, if the conditions offered are satisfactory.
It is expected for both parties to tell the truth, but it happens that people lie on their resumes about their skills or companies lie about what benefits they offer, which doesn’t lead to any positive outcomes.
This woman on TikTok shared that she wanted a remote job and the company told her she could work from home full-time. When the woman started the job, she found out they actually follow a hybrid model of having to work 3 days a week from the office and being able to work the other 2 from home, which made her really unhappy about her new job.
Woman quit her job for a new one which was supposed to be fully remote but turns out, she was lied to
Nikkieee, as she calls herself on TikTok, posts videos in which she participates in various trends on the platform, shares mention-worthy events at her work and expresses her thoughts through popular sounds on the app.
Most of her videos don’t attract a lot of attention but there are a couple of them that really stand out and in one of these videos, she reveals that she quit her job for a new one, but she isn’t very happy about it.
The company actually follows a hybrid model and workers must show up at the office at least 3 times a week
The video with 215k views is a short 8-second clip with a text overlay which says that Nikkieee was tricked into thinking her new job would be fully remote, but she later found out that she would still need to come to the office at least 3 times a week.
The woman feels like the company lied to her and now she has to commute for an hour in the mornings after she was expecting to be able to lie in before starting her work day.
The pandemic changed the way people look at the office, because so many office workers didn’t have a say when their workspace was transferred to their homes in order to keep them and their coworkers safe.
After this forced experience, people saw the benefits of not wasting time on the commute, being able to sleep for longer, spend more time with their families in the evenings and they realized that to do their job, they didn’t need to sit in their cubicle all day.
It takes the TikToker an hour to get to her job, so it is understandable why she is frustrated as she was expecting to not make that trip
As the COVID-19 cases started to decrease due to people getting vaccinated, companies started talking about returning to work from the office. A global study conducted by ADP Research Institute revealed that 64 percent of the workforce have plans to look for new jobs if their current employers require them to come back to the offices.
People in the comments shared their own experiences and it seems companies promise fully remote work quite often but then change their minds
Envoy gave a few reasons for why workers don’t want to come back to the office. Some people may feel more productive at home because they have less distractions, such as talkative coworkers. On the other hand, some of them may feel burnt out and commuting as well as socializing with coworkers seems like unnecessary effort.
There could be some people who still don’t feel very safe as the pandemic status is still ongoing so leaving their home, taking public transportation, and eating out during their lunch break is not what they want.
Surveys show that more than half of employees would consider changing their job if they were forced to return to the offices
According to an ASPCA survey, one in five households in the US welcomed a new pet at the beginning of the pandemic. The animals are used to their owners always being around, so changing their routine would cause stress to both the owner and the pet.
Even though we heard of many people losing their jobs due to the lockdowns, there were quite a few of them who started a new one, so they didn’t have a chance to get to know their colleagues in real life, which could make them not very eager to go to the office.
Which shows that they adapted to the working model they were forced to follow during lockdown and actually preferred it
While there are downsides of working from home, like isolation, risk of overworking, different kinds of distractions, lack of motivation and others, every person decides for themselves which environment allows them to do their job the best.
For Nikkie, it was working from home, and being lied to about the workplace was unfair treatment. However, people in the comments related to the woman and it seems that it is more common than you would expect.
Commenters advised people to carefully read their contracts and if working from home is important to them, to make sure that the workplace is clearly indicated in the work agreement before signing it.
Some workers don’t see the point in commuting and spending time in the office when they can do their job and do it well from home
It seems that Nikkie has the same sentiment but even if she didn’t, companies lying about it doesn’t help to build workers’ trust in them
