Share Your Halloween Pumpkin Carvings With Us!

Even though most of us aren’t nearly as good at carving pumpkins as Jon Neill or Ray Villafane, people around the world still love to carve pumpkins as a fun way to celebrate Halloween. In this list, you’ll be able to get inspiration for your own pumpkin or share your cool creative idea with other Bored Panda readers!
Many sources point to England and/or Ireland as the origin of the gourd lantern tradition. The grotesque faces carved into gourds and pumpkins were meant to scare away the spirits present on the Gaelic Samhain festival or on All Souls’ night.
#1 Starry Night
Image source: Maniac Pumpkin Carvers
#2 The Great Wave Of Kanagawa
Image source: Daniel Kenny
#3 Leopard
Image source: Armuri
#4 Scream
Image source: Maniac Pumpkin Carvers
#5 Dinosaur
Image source: Historic Hudson Valley
#6 Yoda
Image source: Mark Ratliff
#7 Tiger
Image source: browens13
#8 Totoro
Image source: LimitlessDreamer
#9 Wall-e
Image source: imgur.com
#10 Shining
Image source: imgur.com
#11 My Minion Pumpkin
Image source: imgur.com
#12 Monty Burns
Image source: Maniac Pumpkin Carvers
#13 Little Mermaid
Image source: StephieT
#14 Jocker
Image source: Joel Midgley
#15 Jack Skellington
#16 Dr. House
Image source: Joel Midgley
#17 Werewolf
Image source: Chaos Komori
#18 Walter White
#19 Harvest Moon With Perched Crow
#20 Skellington
Image source: Wavesofink
#21 Cat
Image source: Gisela Vargas
#22 Family Carvings
Image source: SomeDayIWillFigureOutHowToImgur
#23 Pumpkin Charizard
Image source: Ghost Animator
#24 Autumn Curled Leaf
#25 Krang!
#26 Minion Halloween
#27 Jack And Sally
#28 Pikachu
Image source: Squwerly
#29 Troll Face
Image source: Amita Eppes
#30 Main Street Usa Disney World
#31 Avatar The Last Air Bander
#32 Krang!
#33 Nightmare Before Christmas.
#34 Jack
#35 The Incredibles!
#36 Green Arrow–this Pumpkin Will Not Fail This City!!
