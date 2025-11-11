Share Your Halloween Pumpkin Carvings With Us!

Even though most of us aren’t nearly as good at carving pumpkins as Jon Neill or Ray Villafane, people around the world still love to carve pumpkins as a fun way to celebrate Halloween. In this list, you’ll be able to get inspiration for your own pumpkin or share your cool creative idea with other Bored Panda readers!

Many sources point to England and/or Ireland as the origin of the gourd lantern tradition. The grotesque faces carved into gourds and pumpkins were meant to scare away the spirits present on the Gaelic Samhain festival or on All Souls’ night.

#1 Starry Night

Image source: Maniac Pumpkin Carvers

#2 The Great Wave Of Kanagawa

Image source: Daniel Kenny

#3 Leopard

Image source: Armuri

#4 Scream

Image source: Maniac Pumpkin Carvers

#5 Dinosaur

Image source: Historic Hudson Valley

#6 Yoda

Image source: Mark Ratliff

#7 Tiger

Image source: browens13

#8 Totoro

Image source: LimitlessDreamer

#9 Wall-e

Image source: imgur.com

#10 Shining

Image source: imgur.com

#11 My Minion Pumpkin

Image source: imgur.com

#12 Monty Burns

Image source: Maniac Pumpkin Carvers

#13 Little Mermaid

Image source: StephieT

#14 Jocker

Image source: Joel Midgley

#15 Jack Skellington

#16 Dr. House

Image source: Joel Midgley

#17 Werewolf

Image source: Chaos Komori

#18 Walter White

#19 Harvest Moon With Perched Crow

#20 Skellington

Image source: Wavesofink

#21 Cat

Image source: Gisela Vargas

#22 Family Carvings

Image source: SomeDayIWillFigureOutHowToImgur

#23 Pumpkin Charizard

Image source: Ghost Animator

#24 Autumn Curled Leaf

#25 Krang!

#26 Minion Halloween

#27 Jack And Sally

#28 Pikachu

Image source: Squwerly

#29 Troll Face

Image source: Amita Eppes

#30 Main Street Usa Disney World

#31 Avatar The Last Air Bander

#32 Krang!

#33 Nightmare Before Christmas.

#34 Jack

#35 The Incredibles!

#36 Green Arrow–this Pumpkin Will Not Fail This City!!

