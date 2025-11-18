Couple Arrested For Trying To Sell Their Baby For 6 Pack Of Beer And $1,000 At Ozarks Campground

A couple allegedly tried to sell their two-month-old baby for a six pack of beer in Arkansas, USA. Darien Urban, 21, and Shalene Ehlers, 20, of Rogers, have been reportedly charged with one count each of endangering the welfare of a minor and attempting to accept consideration for relinquishment of a minor.
Trigger warning: child abuse, extreme sanitary neglect — The incident took place on Saturday (September 21) when the Benton County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the manager’s office at the Hide Away Campground and RV Park in Rogers near Beaver Lake in the Ozarks, People reported on Thursday (September 26).
Upon authorities arriving at the campground, Urban and Ehlers’ infant was taken to a local hospital. Meanwhile, a deputy who arrived on the scene obtained a damning letter.
According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by People, the letter read: “I, Darien Urban, and Shalene Ehlers are signing our rights over to [name of a man] of our baby boy [name redacted] for $1,000 on 09/21/2024.”
A couple allegedly tried to sell their two-month-old baby for a six pack of beer in Arkansas, USA
Image credits: Tommaso Pecchioli
The letter, which the couple is alleged to have signed, further stated: “Disclaimer: After signing this there will be no changing yall two’s minds and to never contact again.”
According to detectives who spoke to individuals present at the campground, a woman said that Ehlers came to her camper asking for beer and left when she and her husband said no.
Saying he was concerned about the couple’s baby, another man told the woman he was going to give the couple some beer so he could “have the baby overnight,” People reported.
The couple agreed and gave the baby to the second man along with a diaper bag, the affidavit alleged.
Image credits: Craig Adderley
A second man reportedly brought the baby boy to the first man who was in another camper and said he gave the couple several cans of beer in exchange for the baby.
The first woman reportedly said that the infant smelled like ammonia and fecal matter and his diaper was full.
When the woman in question reportedly changed the poor baby’s diaper, she saw that he had a heavy rash, blisters, and swelling on his buttocks and genitals.
Additionally, the woman claimed she saw dog hair inside the infant’s diaper. Urban and Ehlers subsequently came to the camper where the second man had taken the baby.
Darien Urban, 21, and Shalene Ehlers, 20, of Rogers, have been reportedly charged
Image credits: PUBLIC SAFETY SUITE PRO
The alleged neglectful parents spoke to the two men and presumably signed the incriminating letter, which the first man told a deputy he drew up, People reported.
The first man said he gave no money to the couple but told them he would get them a cashier’s check for $1,000 on Monday (September 23), the affidavit alleged.
A detective then spoke to the second man, who “appeared to be heavily intoxicated,” as per the American tabloid magazine.
When the detective reportedly asked the couple where the little boy was, Urban said he was with the first man “and that the baby was undergoing an adoption,” the affidavit alleged.
Image credits: PUBLIC SAFETY SUITE PRO
The two parents were reportedly detained and taken to the local sheriff’s office for further questioning. When interviewed by authorities, the couple allegedly gave similar accounts of the event, according to People.
The parents reportedly said that the first man created the agreement, and “they videotaped [it] to ensure it was legal and that they planned to ‘legalize’ it on Monday.”
It is illegal to sell a baby in the state of Arkansas. According to Arkansas Code § 5-18-103, human trafficking laws prohibit actions such as recruiting, transporting, or obtaining minors for commercial purposes, including adoption under certain coercive circumstances.
They were each charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a minor
Image credits: Shalene Ehlers
Selling a child for any form of financial benefit is a criminal act, classified as a felony.
Nevertheless, the first man claimed he spoke to Ehlers, who told him “it was not working having three dogs and a baby,” as per People.
As a result, Ehlers would allegedly surrender her son to him for $1,000. Ehlers and Urban “created a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury by abandoning their minor child initially with an obviously intoxicated male and ultimately someone they did not know,” the affidavit alleged.
Urban was reportedly released from jail on Monday on a $50,000 bond, according to online jail records.
Image credits: Omar Lopez
However, Ehlers is still currently being held in jail on a $50,000 bond. As per the Benton County Sherrif’s Office portal, she was charged with a count of first-degree “endangering welfare of minor” and “accepting compensation for adoption.”
The charge of endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree is a Class D felony, which could result in up to six years in prison and fines, according to Justia Law.
Moreover, the charge of accepting compensation for adoption further adds to criminal liability under Arkansas law. Both offenses can result in substantial legal penalties, including possible incarceration, as per One Cle Law.
They were also charged with attempting to accept consideration for relinquishment of a minor
Image credits: Shalene Ehlers
The alleged abandoned baby boy is currently being cared for at the Arkansas Department of Human Services. It is unclear whether they have retained attorneys who can speak on their behalf.
According to multiple Facebook pages with photographs, it would appear that Ehlers is also the mother to a baby girl, as a person commented: “You don’t deserve to be able to reproduce!!!!!
“I’m glad your baby boy is safe now! What happened to your little girl??? Did you sell her too?”
Bored Panda has contacted Urban for comment.
“We really need to start giving licenses to have babies,” a reader commented
Follow Us