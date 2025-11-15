Hey Pandas, What Quote Is Inspirational To You?

Write it down below.
#1
“Be a pineapple, stand tall, wear a crown and be sweet on the inside”
#2
“imagination is more important than intelligence”
Albert Einstein
#3
your arms aren’t paper, so don’t cut them, your life isn’t a book, so don’t end it…
#4
“No.”
-Rosa Parks
#5
“Whether you think that you can or can’t, you are usually right.” -Henry Ford (Also I may have misquoted the quote a little bit.) But I like this quote because if you think you can do it, you can! (If it’s possible.) And if you think that you aren’t able to do it, then you will be right.
#6
“All that is gold does not glitter,
Not all those who wander are lost;
The old that is strong does not wither,
Deep roots are not reached by the frost.
From the ashes a fire shall be woken,
A light from the shadows shall spring;
Renewed shall be blade that was broken,
The crownless again shall be king.”
― J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring
#7
Heard this on Bp:
When you reach the end of your rope you will find yourself at the hem of his garment
#8
Do it with passion or not at all!!!
#9
“A day without laughter is a day wasted”
-Charlie Chaplin
#10
The happiest people don’t have the best of everything, they just make the best of everything.
#11
1. “But I guess that’s the way it is. When you lose something irreplaceable, you don’t mourn for the thing you lost, you mourn for yourself.”
2. “When you’re in jail, a good friend will be trying to bail you out. A best friend will be in the cell next to you, saying ‘Damn, that was fun.'”
#12
We accept the love we think we deserve – (The perks of being a wallflower)
Just know you deserve more than you think don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.
#13
“Rain before flowers” – Anonymous
#14
You can achieve anything you want in life, if you’re willing to put in the work. My mam, circa 1980’s.
#15
“The future only belongs to the people who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”-Eleanor Roosevelt
#16
“I stand on the sacrifices of a million women before me thinking what can I do to make this mountain taller so the women after me can see farther.”
Rupi Kaur
And…
“If you are more fortunate than others, build a longer table, not a taller fence.”
Unknown
#17
“We are the music makers, we are the dreamers of dreams.” -Arthor O’Shaughnessy 1873
#18
“And you are and I am, we’re a mystery which will never happen again”. E. E. Cummings
#19
“Don’t be sad that its over, be glad that it happened” 😊
#20
Fear kills dreams. Fear kills hope
Fear put people in the hospital
Fear can age you
It can hold you back from doing something that you know within yourself that you are capable of doing, but it will paralyze you
At the end of your feelings is nothing
But at the end of every principle is a promise
Behind your little feelings, it might not be
Absolutely nothing at the end of your little feelings
But behind every principle is a promise
And some of you in your life, the reason why you’re
Not at your goal right now, cause you just all about your feelings
All on your feelings, you don’t feel like waking up, so who does?
Every day you say “no” to your dreams, you might be pushing your dreams back a whole six months, a whole year!
That one single day, that one day you didn’t get up could have pushed your stuff back, I don’t know how long
Don’t allow your emotions to control you
We are emotional, but what you want to begin to
Discipline your emotion. If you don’t discipline and
Contain your emotion, they will use you
– Matuesz M on youtube
#21
#22
“Images for keep your expectations low and you’ll never be disappointed”
-Kratos
God of War (Game)
#23
“I live to make you smile, and there’s nothing I’d rather do.”
-Mark Fishbach
#24
1. “The first thing to do when you find yourself in a hole is to stop digging.”
2. “When you’re leading the pack, take a look back every so often to make sure the others are still following.”
Both from a cowboy poet on NPR…
#25
Joy is not made to be a crumb.

#26
“and even though we started at the very same time, Alexander Hamilton began to climb” -burr (hamilton) It inspired me to be the climber not the one talking about the climber
#27
Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day? Thou art more lovely and more temperate. -Shakespeare, Sonnet XVIII
…so I love you because I know no other way than this: where I does not exist, nor you, so close that your hand on my chest is my hand, so close that your eyes close as I fall asleep. ” -Pablo Neruda, Sonnet XVII
#28
I’m nobody, history won’t remember me but that wont stop me from fighting for what’s right.
-Hiserdoux Caspran/Duxie (Wizards Tales of Arcadia)
#29
If being kind is wrong then I don’t want to be right.
