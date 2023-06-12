Michael Cera is a Canadian actor who gained fame for his portrayal of awkward and socially inept characters. He is perhaps most notable for his role as George Michael Bluth, the teenage son of Michael Bluth, in the critically acclaimed Fox sitcom Arrested Development. Despite the show’s short-lived run, it played a significant role in establishing Cera’s talent and granting him a well-deserved breakthrough.
Cera further showcased his comedic chops in a series of films, including Superbad, Juno, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. He has displayed versatility by moving away from being typecast in sleazy roles to embodying complex figures with added emotional depth. His filmography boasts a handful of high-profile projects including Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie where he plays Allan. Read on to discover a few facts about Michael Cera.
1. Watching Ghostbusters At Age 3 Inspired His Interest In Acting
At the young age of 3, Michael Cera had an experience that would ultimately shape his future. While confined to his sick bed with a bout of chickenpox, he began watching Ghostbusters repeatedly. Bill Murray‘s performance left an indelible impression on young Cera, to the extent that he memorized all of Murray’s lines. This pivotal encounter ignited Cera’s deep passion for acting, leading him to choose it as his career path.
2. Michael Cera Has Been On Broadway and Even Has A Tony Nomination
While Cera is renowned for his TV and film roles, one major fact about him that isn’t so well known is that he is equally a stage actor. He made his stage debut in a production of Kenneth Lonergan’s play This Is Our Youth in 2012 at the Sydney Opera House and reprised his role when it went to Broadway. He returned to Broadway with performances in Lobby Hero and The Waverly Gallery in 2018 and 2019 respectively. The former earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play.
3. He Learned Spanish For His Role In Magic Magic
Thanks to his role as Brink in the 2013 psychological thriller film, Magic Magic, Cera can speak Spanish. In preparation for the role, he reportedly spent 5 hours a day learning the Spanish language. The film was one of two collaborations with Chilean filmmaker, Sebastián Silva, the other being, the adventure comedy, Crystal Fairy & the Magical Cactus.
4. He Is A Musician and Belongs To A Band
Another lesser-known fact about Michael Cera is that he is an accomplished musician. His debut album, True That which he self-recorded and produced was released in 2014. Cera frequently tours with the indie rock band Mister Heavenly as their bassist and is a member of the Los Angeles-based indie band, The Long Goodbye which includes his friend and co-star, Clark Duke. Cera has also contributed vocals to songs by Weezer, and Alden Penner and has also performed songs featured in movies.
5. Micahel Cera Once Dated Aubrey Plaza
Due to his strong preference for privacy, Michael Cera’s personal life often remains elusive to the media. However, in 2016, his Scott Pilgrim vs. the World co-star Aubrey Plaza disclosed that she had been in a committed relationship with Cera for approximately two years following the completion of filming the romantic comedy. Although they parted ways, their breakup appeared to be amicable, and they have remained friends. In 2017, Cera married Nadine Cera, and together they welcomed a son in 2021.
6. He Deliberately Refused To Own A Smartphone
Michael Cera maintains an exceptionally private personal life and does not operate any social media accounts nor own a smartphone. While being private comes pretty naturally to him, his decision not to own a smartphone is rooted in his desire to maintain a heightened state of consciousness. Cera explained in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter that his decision was influenced by an uncomfortable lunch experience with a friend. During the era when Blackberries were popular, his friend became entirely absorbed in their device, leaving Cera feeling isolated and bored.
7. He Is Uncomfortable With The Limelight
Despite experiencing growing popularity, Michael Cera has openly expressed his aversion to the spotlight and actively avoids it. He identifies himself as a highly sensitive individual who struggles to navigate the diverse personalities of those drawn to him because of his fame. In an interview, he discussed his heightened sensitivity to different energies and acknowledged that he lacks the assertive personality necessary to handle interactions with multiple individuals effectively.