Who Is Michael Iskander? 7 Things You Didn’t Know About the ‘House of David’ Actor

Michael Iskander is an Egyptian-American actor whose breakout role was as King David in Prime Video’s House of David series. The Biblical historical drama series, which premiered in February 2025, follows David’s journey from shepherd boy to King of Israel. Interestingly, not only was the show greenlit for a second season, but the House of David season 2 premiered in 2025, six months after the season 1 finale.
Unsurprisingly, Michael Iskander’s performance has been praised for its faithfulness to the source material and for bringing warmth and authenticity to a very old story. While the series continues to garner critical praise and attract new audiences, not many people are aware of Iskander’s personal life and emerging career. Here are 7 things you probably didn’t know about Michael Iskander.
1. Michael Iskander was Born in Egypt and Moved to the U.S. as a Child
Michael Iskander was born in Egypt to Egyptian parents. He spent the first part of his childhood in a Northern African country. However, at about the age of nine, he and his family relocated to the United States. Having had his formative years in Egypt, this change meant not only adapting to a new cultural environment but also learning English and navigating life in a different society. As a nine-year-old child, this was initially challenging but also formative.
2. Although Raised as a Coptic Orthodox Christian, Michael Iskander Converted to Catholicism in 2025
Growing up, Michael Iskander was born and raised as a Coptic Orthodox Christian. He and his family expressed their faith through the Coptic Orthodox church, a tradition with deep historic roots in Egypt. Religion formed a backdrop to his early life, shaping his general outlook on life and faith. However, on August 22, 2025, Iskander revealed, through his official Instagram page, that he had joined the Catholic faith. He shared that his decision to become Catholic wasn’t sudden, but rather the result of a long spiritual journey. He also emphasized that his faith had a profound influence on his work as an actor, particularly in his portrayal of David.
3. Michael Iskander Discovered Performing Arts “Accidentally” in High School
Michael Iskander has described his passion and entrance into acting and musical performance as happening almost by chance. During his sophomore year of high school, a friend encouraged him to audition for the school’s choir. Having reluctantly accepted, Iskander discovered he enjoyed singing and being on stage.
One of his notable performances was playing Usnavi in the high school’s production of In the Heights. Besides his newfound love, his performance impressed both audiences and critics. Eventually, it earned him special recognition at the 2019 Jimmy Awards and the Best Actor award at the Spirit of the M.A.C.Y. Award. Ultimately, high school musicals and school theater became the foundation on which he has built his growing career.
4. Michael Iskander Made His Broadway Debut in 2022
Michael Iskander made his Broadway debut before landing his breakout television role in House of David. His debut was in the musical Kimberly Akimbo, where he portrayed Aaron Puckett. Iskander had played the character a year earlier in its Off-Broadway production. Although he wasn’t singled out for honor, the production won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2023. Having a successful Broadway debut definitely empowered Iskander for the demands of professional theater and acting at large. Working on Broadway also meant collaborating with seasoned actors and directors, which sharpened his craft and prepared him for larger screen roles.
5. Michael Iskander Plays Musical Instruments
Beyond acting, Michael Iskander is musically talented. He plays the piano and guitar, and uses those skills in performances outside of scripted acting. He often shares his musical ability and singing in several posts on his Instagram, where he performs song covers or musical pieces. Unsurprisingly, these musical abilities and sensitivities also inform his portrayal of King David, who, according to religious tradition, was a poet and musician.
6. His Casting as David Didn’t Come Easy
Like many actors before and after him, Michael Iskander had been auditioning for various roles without callbacks. The audition process for House of David was rigorous and took months. Although he had desired to play the role years earlier while watching The Chosen with his family, his first audition didn’t instantly land him the part. While he constantly followed up on the progress of the audition, a call from his agent, after a long wait, finally put his mind at rest. In interviews, he has spoken about how deeply spiritual the process was for him, involving prayer, fasting, and reflection.
7. House of David Is His First and Only Screen Role
Few actors have had their screen debut as their breakout role. While Michael Iskander had done theater, he had no previous television or film roles before portraying David. House of David is his first significant on-screen credit, which, interestingly, was a leading role. This means the series is a career milestone, representing a shift from theater into mainstream television.
Follow Us