Halloween Ends Bombed, But Here’s Why it Wasn’t Awful

Oh, How the Mighty Have Fallen…Or Have They?
Let’s talk about ‘Halloween Ends’. Yeah, the movie that didn’t exactly have people clawing at the box office windows. Its performance was more like a ghost town than a horror show. But before you stick a fork in it and call it done, let’s slice a bit deeper into this pumpkin, shall we?
The Box Office Numbers Were Scary, Just Not in a Good Way
So, ‘Halloween Ends’ had box office numbers that were as underwhelming as finding out your blind date is your second cousin. We’re talking about an opening around $50 million which, let’s be honest, isn’t exactly killer for a franchise that’s been slashing its way through cinemas for decades. The fans seemed to be more in the mood for trick-or-treating than movie-going.
A Plot Twist Here, A Memoir There
The story picks up four years after ‘Halloween Kills,’ with Laurie living with her granddaughter and finishing her memoir. It’s like she’s trying to turn her trauma into a bestseller—talk about monetizing your misery. But here’s the thing:
Halloween Ends doesn’t finish off the franchise by being the most scary or fun entry in the series. (It should have been both, but it’s neither.) Instead, it’s the most joylessly metaphorical and convoluted entry. I mean, if you’re going to end it all, at least go out with a bang, or a stab in this case.
Laurie Strode: From Scream Queen to Memoir Maven
Now let’s gab about Laurie Strode. She’s gone from final girl to…well, still the final girl, but now she’s got depth. She’s dealing with nightmares, alcohol, and flashbacks—basically your average Tuesday for me. Laurie hasn’t seen Michael since his last attack and is trying to move past her trauma by embracing domestic bliss.
This time, something feels different, Laurie says. He’s more dangerous. Oh really? Because I thought he was just popping over for a cup of sugar.
When Darkness Becomes Art
The film might not have raked in the cash, but let me tell you, some of those shots were as beautiful as watching your ex get dumped on reality TV. Carpenter’s direction makes inventive use of negative space and darkness; it’s like watching a deadly dance between light and shadow. And that opening sequence? Hitchcockian chops right there.
Fans Are Loyal Even When Michael Isn’t Lethal
Last but not least, let’s talk fans. These folks are more loyal than my dog when I have bacon in my hand. The Halloween series has always had its die-hard followers who would stand by Michael Myers even if he started selling life insurance instead of taking lives.
Michael Myers lives on, and not solely in the flesh. He’s as much of an idea as he ever was: a monster lurking in the shadows, still capable of making kids wet their beds at night. And that’s why this franchise won’t die—it’s got legacy.
In conclusion, ‘Halloween Ends’ might have bombed harder than my attempt at veganism, but it wasn’t all bad. Sure, it wasn’t the blockbuster hit we hoped for, but it had its moments—like Laurie’s character depth and some seriously slick cinematography. Remember folks, box office numbers aren’t everything; sometimes the real success is surviving longer than your expected 15 minutes of fame—and this franchise has been at it for 44 years! So grab some popcorn and give it another watch; you might just find something to appreciate amid the screams and slashings.
