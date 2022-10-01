Home
Logan Director James Mangold Responds To The Return of Wolverine

Credit: Logan

To the surprise of nearly everyone, Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3!

When Disney acquired 21st Century Fox back in 2019, fans were ultimately concerned about the future of Wade Wilson. Following the failure of Deadpool in the X-Men: Origins, Fox took a risk on the franchise and released a low-budget (at least by superhero standards) solo film in 2016. It was a massive success. Deadpool was loved by fans and critics, with the feature even being nominated by the then prestigious Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. More importantly, the film garnered an astounding $783.1 million worldwide based on a $58 million production budget. Deadpool 2, which featured the introduction of Cable (Josh Brolin) and Domino (Zazie Beetz), made even more than the first film, collecting $785.3 million worldwide.

Deadpool paved the way for more R-Rated superhero films like Logan (which made $619.2 million) and Joker (which made $1.074 billion), and also the reason Disney has been more open to adult content. The studio allowed for the gritty and adult Netflix Marvel shows of Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Iron Fist, and The Punisher to make their way over to the streaming site. Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were just added to the service as well. Deadpool 3 is moving forward, and it’s been confirmed that the one and only Wolverine will join the cast of the upcoming film!

Wolverine and Deadpool are no strangers to one another, as the character made his way into the critically panned Origins film first. However, Wolverine had a brief cameo in the after credits of the second Deadpool. Now, the last time Jackman played Wolverine was in Logan, a superb send-off for the character that followed him in the year 2029. Spoiler alert, both Wolverine and Charles Xavier die in the feature. Jackman also stated that it would be the last time he’ll play the iconic X-Men character, “WOLVERINE… ONE LAST TIME. HJ.” Jackman posted on Instagram in 2015.

Just in case that post wasn’t clear to anyone, Jackman doubled down on his promise to never play Wolverine again in his interview with Jake Hamilton on Jake’s Takes Youtube, “I’m hearing about this from you, and there’s nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it’s probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table. Let’s be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish. And I thought this was it. And that helped me; it helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it’s still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it’s done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he’s like, doesn’t believe anything’s I’m joking, please.”

Credit: X-Men: Origins

Oh, Hugh, you’re such a liar. In all seriousness, the announcement blew the internet’s mind. Logan director, James Mangold, posted a gif of when Wolverine was impaled by X-24 in Logan. This resulted in backlash from fans, and Mangold had to set the record straight, “Oh my gosh! Everybody chill,” Mangold wrote. “Just Kidding! I’m all good! LOGAN will always be there. Multiverse or prequel, time warp or wormhole, canon or non-canon or even without a rationale, I cannot wait to see what madness my dear friends @VancityReynolds and @RealHughJackman cook up!”
Reynolds has already addressed Logan, and Deadpool 3 won’t be following that version. Instead, we’ll finally see these two characters together in a proper manner when Deadpool 3 is released in theaters on September 5, 2024.

