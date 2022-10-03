Garcelle Beauvais Calls Diana Jenkins Uneducated On Watch What Happens Live

Garcelle Beauvais and Diana Jenkins are not friends. Unfortunately, based on their recent back-and-forth, that isn’t changing anytime soon.
The entire dispute started because of the comments made by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. First, Jenkins got into a shouting match with a fan who made a crack at the reality star over plastic surgery and even implied that she was being racist, stating the reality star should have the same combative “energy” with everyone and “not just with Black content creators.” Jenkins responded by saying, “It can’t feel good being a Black content creator.”
The reality star took down the response and apologized following the backlash, explaining that she misunderstood the fan’s comment. Beauvais was questioned about Jenkins’s comments on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and the actress stated that “she’s uneducated.” Now, this comes after a notable disagreement between the two Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars, with Beauvais calling Jenkins a “total bitch” during one of the episodes:
“When did she try to get to know me? Beauvais asks. “She trashes me in a group text, comes to my birthday party, and is a total bitch. Google me if you want to get to know me. Google me.” Not surprisingly, Jenkins didn’t take being called “uneducated” kindly, firing back on her social media:
“Dear Garcelle, next time you go on national television, why don’t you educate viewers on how many times I went to Haiti? Your home country. Why don’t you tell them how many planes full of first aid and medical supplies I sent to Haiti? Why don’t you tell viewers how many millions of my dollars I have given to your country? A woman from Bosnia did that. Also, you could have mentioned all the money I [sic] have given and everything I have for woman [sic] rights in Congo and other 100% black communities. You are very familiar with all the work I have done for human rights all around the globe.”
Jenkins didn’t exactly get the response. She was looking as many painted this as her bragging about her status and money instead of addressing the topic at hand. But, of course, this comes from a reality television show about Housewives, so it’s not surprising that cast members don’t like each other. Beauvais has been in defense of her friend Sutton Stracke, who has also caught the ire of Jenkins throughout season 12. Thus far, Beauvais hasn’t responded to Jenkins’s post, but you know that the drama will continue on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo.
The actress has been an extended force in Hollywood as she got her start in a small role in Miami Vice. However, The Jamie Foxx show really got Beauvais’s career moving. Her first significant role in a feature film was Coming to America, where she played Rose Bearer. However, the actress did reprise her role in the sequel. Once the series ended, Beauvais stumbled a bit, and being in Lindsay Lohan’s I Know Who Killed Me surely didn’t help, but the 55-year-old has managed to regain her footing in Tinseltown and has starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming, White House Down, and even Cinderella in a web series. Beauvais became the first Black female cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in the tenth season and recently signed a first-look developmental deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming for her production company Garcelle Beauvais Productions.
Perhaps Beauvais didn’t respond because of how busy the reality star’s schedule has become. Either way, the feud between Garcelle and Diana won’t surely go away just like that.