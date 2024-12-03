Prince Harry’s New Netflix Show ‘Polo’ Sends Former Friends to Fury

Looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been privy to a not-so-royal reception for their upcoming Netflix documentary Polo. Prince Harry’s former friends who played polo with him during their younger days did not bite their tongues while shedding their two cents on the trailer.
The trailer for Polo dropped on the official Netflix YouTube channel on November 21, 2024, and has not been met with favorable reactions — especially from Prince Harry’s former mates. On November 24, 2024, Prince Harry’s former friends told The Daily Beast that the trailer for Polo had left them in hysterics because of its tackiness. The five-episode documentary, which is executive produced by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is intended to be a behind-the-scenes look into the prestigious world of polo. The documentary follows elite global players competing in the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida.
A former friend of Prince Harry remarked that polo is quite an inclusive sport and features players from varied economic backgrounds. The friend commented that the trailer seemed very one-dimensional and that not delving into the inclusivity angle was a “real missed opportunity.” Another former friend of Prince Harry was not so diplomatic while commenting on the trailer. He described it as hilarious, but not in a good way. The friend further commented on the Archewell Productions and Boardwalk Pictures documentary in the following words:
“It’s so tacky and cringey, it is literally all the worst things about polo. I watched it in appalled hysterics.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have a Cooking Show In Production
Turns out The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been cooking up more than one non-fiction project at Netflix. On April 11, 2024, Deadline exclusively reported that Meghan Markle will star in a series that “celebrates the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.”
This comes as part of the deal that the duo signed with Netflix in 2020 through their Archewell Productions banner. The cooking show will be produced by the team behind The D’Amelio Show and A&E’s Leah Remini: Scientology & the Aftermath, The Intellectual Property Corporation from Sony Pictures Television. It is directed by Michael Steed, who has worked on episodes of popular series like My Next Guest Needs No Introduction and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.
The show, which currently doesn’t have a title, has been announced as Meghan Markle prepares to launch her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard. The Duchess of Sussex also serves as executive producer alongside Chanel Pysnik, Hariton Saidman, Aaron Saidman, and Eli Holzman of the yet-to-be-named Netflix cooking show, which currently doesn’t have a release date.
Polo will be available to stream on Netflix from December 10, 2024.
|Polo
|Cast
|Adolfo Cambiaso, Poroto Cambiaso, Timmy Dutta, Nacho Figueras
|Release Date
|December 10, 2024
|Stream On
|Netflix
|Directed by
|Produced by
|Archewell Productions
|Based On
|Original concept by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
|Plot Summary
|A five-part documentary series providing an insider’s look into the lives of elite polo players as they compete in the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida.
|Musical Elements
|TBA
|Current Status
|Trailer released; series premieres on December 10, 2024
