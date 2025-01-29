Jeff Goldblum: A Journey Through His Best Roles

Jeff Goldblum was born on October 22, 1952. By the time he was a teenager, he fell in love with acting. At just 17 tears old, he moved to New York and kickstarted his acting career on the big stage.
After finding great success in theater, it didn’t take long for Goldblum to reach larger audiences on both the small screen and the silver screen. By the early 90s, he was one of the biggest stars in the world. In 2024, he has made a magnetic and powerful resurgence with his role in the critically acclaimed Wicked. So, let’s explore his iconic career as we break down his most notable roles.
The Fly (1986)
By the time The Fly hit movie theaters in 1986, Jeff Goldblum had been around for over a decade. However, his roles had only been in supporting realm, starring in movies like Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Death Wish, and The Big Chill. As David Croneberg rose to fame as the master of body horror, Goldblum was right alongside him as the leading man in The Fly.
This acclaimed remake follows the brilliant yet socially awkward scientist Seth Brundle (Goldblum), who is on the verge of a groundbreaking discovery in the field of teleportation. However, when he tests his new invention on himself, things take a terrifying turn as he inadvertently fuses his DNA with that of a fly, leading him to gradually transform into a monstrous hybrid. The Fly deftly blends elements of science fiction and intense body horror, showcasing groundbreaking practical effects that enthralled audiences worldwide and set a new standard for visual storytelling in cinema. Goldblum’s compelling performance as the tragic anti-hero marked a pivotal moment in his career, catapulting him into the spotlight and establishing him as a major movie star that would go on to even bigger things.
Jurassic Park (1993)
We’re sure there aren’t many people out there who haven’t heard of Steven Spielberg‘s blockbuster movie, Jurassic Park. In recent years, the franchise has grown and grown, showcasing just how legacy-inducing the original movie was. However, none are as critically lauded as the first picture, which was released in 1993. The plot follows an industrialist who invites a team of experts to visit his theme park of cloned dinosaurs. But after a power failure, the creatures run loose, putting everyone’s lives at severe risk.
Sam Neill led the way as Dr. Alan Grant, a world-renowned Paleontologist who emerges heroic. However, many would argue that Jeff Goldblum stole the show as the boisterous and chaotic Dr. Ian Malcolm. Goldblum delivered moments of humor amongst the movie’s more intense scenes and became somewhat of a sex symbol for his famous open-shirt scene. Jurassic Park landed big at the box office, grossing over $914 million worldwide. It also won Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, and Best Sound Effects Editing. Everyone involved became even bigger stars, including Goldblum. To this day, it is still widely considered to be his most iconic role.
Independence Day (1996)
Independence Day was another huge hit for Jeff Goldblum. This classic, action-epic blockbuster was jam-packed with A-listers, including Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Robert Loggia, Randy Quaid, and Vivica A. Fox. The movie came a year after Will Smith broke through in Hollywood with Bad Boys. So, right out of the gate, it was poised for success.
This science fiction disaster film, directed by Roland Emmerich, told the exciting tale of a massive alien invasion that threatens the very existence of humanity. At the heart of the movie was a brilliant technical expert and satellite engineer, David Levinson (Goldblum). With his signature quick wit and inescapable charm, Goldblum brought to life a character who must use his intelligence and quick thinking to help save the world from the alien threat. Independence Day was a major box office success, shattering records and becoming the highest-grossing film of 1996, earning over $817 million worldwide. It became the second-highest-grossing film of all time at the time, closely behind Jurassic Park, meaning Goldblum starred in two titan movies back-to-back.
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
Steven Spielberg delivered yet another box office smash hit in 1997 when he carried on the story of Jurassic Park with The Lost World: Jurassic Park. While it didn’t achieve the same haul as the first movie, it was still a monumental triumph, grossing $618,638,999 worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing film of 1997. This time around, Sam Neill didn’t board the picture but Jeff Goldblum took centre stage, reprising his role as the cocksure Dr. Ian Malcolm, who leads a research team to the Jurassic Park Site B island to study the dinosaurs there. However, an InGen team soon approaches with another agenda, causing absolute chaos. Goldblum shined in a lead role after many supporting roles in prior movies, demonstrating his faculty as a solid leading man. His dry humor was still there, and this time, he got way more involved in the action. Although it is not as critically praised as the first movie, The Lost World is a thrilling entry into the famed and adored saga.
Law & Order: Criminal Intent (2009-2010)
After spending many years in cinema, Jeff Goldblum surprised Hollywood in 2009 when he boarded the popular series, Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Although he had appeared in random episodes of hit shows like Friends, Will & Grace, and Head Case, this marked his first recurring role on a show of such high calibre. Goldblum featured in 24 episodes between 2009 and 2010, playing the enigmatic and widely intelligent Detective Zack Nichols, a mysterious, calm, and enthralling character who uses abstract reasoning and hunches to solve major cases. His character quickly became a fan-favorite and viewers were left severely disheartened when he left series.
Wicked (2024)
Jeff Goldblum burst his way back into the mainstream in 2024 with his dazzling rendition as The Wonderful Wizard of Oz in Jon M. Chu‘s quickly revered fantasy epic, Wicked. The plot follows Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), a misunderstood young woman who becomes friends with Galinda (Ariana Grande), a popular girl at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and they set out on an epic journey.
Goldblum has been praised for his energetic role as the legendary character, portraying a mad and selfish man with a level of quirkiness and understated charm, therefore thrusting him back into the spotlight. As of January 2025, Wicked has grossed $453 million domestically and $686 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing movie of all time based on a Broadway musical. Off the success, Goldblum has signed up for the second installment, Wicked: For Good.
