Bruce Campbell: 5 Best Roles From the B-Movie Legend

Bruce Campbell is often hailed as a B-Movie legend. He rose to fame in the indie circuit in 1981 with his leading role in The Evil Dead. Although the movie wasn’t a box office success, it quickly became a cult favourite amongst horror fans, gathering massive traction due to the fact that it was banned in multiple countries.
As his career has moved forward, Campbell took on small roles in mainstream movies and TV show such as Spider-Man and Fargo. However, he is still most iconic in the B-Movie and low budget realm. So, let’s explore his career as we dissect his 5 best roles.
5. Maniac Cop (1988)
To many, Maniac Cop falls into the “so bad that it’s good” category. However, at its core, it is a movie that is representative of its time: cheesy, over the top, but self aware. The plot focuses on a team of New York City cops who investigate a string of murders at the hands of one of their own officers. As the killer proves unstoppable and untraceable, the killings increase night by night, reining terror across the city.
Bruce Campbell was becoming a big name in horror by the time Maniac Cop was released. He stars as Jack Forrest, a policeman who is accused of the killings. To clear his name, he sets out to find the murderer himself. William Lustig‘s cult movie was far from a box office triumph, grossing only $671,382 worldwide on a budget of $1.1 million. However, it has become iconic amongst diehard horror fans, making up for its losses via VHS and DVD release. To this day, many filmmakers credit the film as inspiration, and a remake is currently in the works with Drive‘s Nicolas Winding Refn attached to direct. A key thing to take away from the film is how Campbell masterfully defied audiences expectations as he switches from a perceived villain to a hero.
4. My Name Is Bruce (2007)
In 2007, Bruce Campbell took a surprising turn in the low budget indie movie, My Name Is Bruce. Playing a fictionalized version of himself, the story focuses on Bruce, now living a quiet life away from fame. However, his solitude is shattered when he is mistaken for his character from Evil Dead. After all of his friends are slain by a mysterious demon, teenager Jeff hunts down his hero Bruce and asks for help. When Bruce refuses, Jeff kidnaps him and brings him back to his home town to save the day.
My Name Is Bruce is an underrated comedy horror that allows Campbell to do what he does best – blend comedy and horror together seamlessly. What makes his role stand out is his openness to poke fun at himself whilst also delivering the iconic tongue-in-cheek antics fans have come to love him for. Overall, My Name Is Bruce is a movie that doesn’t take itself too seriously but still manages to bring forth a level of nostalgia that horror fans will appreciate.
3. Ash vs Evil Dead (2015-2018)
With the return of Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams, a chainsaw-wielding hero who battles both personal demons and actual evil forces, Ash vs Evil Dead breathed fresh new life into the cherished Evil Dead universe. With a motley crew of allies, the series focuses on a reluctant Ash, who returns to confront a fresh wave of Deadite mayhem. Coming back to the role that started it all for Campbell, he more than exceled in this part, deftly navigating the absurdity of his situation with a mix of bravado and comedic vulnerability. After years away from the role, Campbell managed to appease to diehard fans and a new generation of viewers, showcasing how age has only added depth to his iconic persona.
Ash vs Evil Dead stands out in comparison to the movies as it leans much more towards its comedic side. Yet, the infamous gore is still present. The show landed in 2015 and was a critical success and struck a positive note with Evil Dead fans who believe it did the content justice by continuing the journey instead of repeating it. Despite such warm feedback, Ash vs Evil Dead was cancelled after only 3 seasons, leaving fans still wanting more to this day.
2. Bubba Ho-Top (2002)
Bubba Ho-Tep is a unique horror comedy that tells an offbeat story about an elderly man living in a retirement home who claims to be Elvis Presley. To make matters even more strange, he befriends another gentlemen who claims he is John F. Kennedy. After striking up a friendship, the two find themselves not only battling people’s misbelief, but also a sinister entity that is killing people off in the retirement home.
Bubba Ho-Tep may have fell under the radar with wider audiences upon its initial release, however, it has become a cult hit in the horror comedy genre. The beauty of the movie is how it manages to deliver heartfelt moments despite its wacky premise, shedding a light on the difficulties of growing old and the pain of unrealized dreams. Although it is not one of his most renowned roles, Bubba Ho-Tep stands as a tour-de-force rendition for Campbell, who invokes laughter and compassion whilst also doing what he does best – fighting evil.
1. Evil Dead II (1987)
Evil Dead II uniquely occupies the fascinating space in cinema where it functions as both a sequel and a remake of the original movie, The Evil Dead. Following the success of the low-budget classic, this installment reintroduces Ash Williams, played by Bruce Campbell, who, along with his girlfriend Linda, returns to the infamous cabin in the woods to confront the demonic forces unleashed by the Necronomicon. But following a terrifying experience, Ash finds himself fighting not just the evil spirits but also his own sanity in a dark comedy and horror hybrid.
Capitalizing off the cult following of its predecessor, Evil Dead II made nearly $5.9 million against a budget of $3.5 million. In addition to making Bruce Campbell a household name in the horror genre, this movie was a pivotal moment for filmmaker Sam Raimi, who would go on to make critically acclaimed films like Darkman, Spider-Man, and Drag Me to Hell. To many horror fanatics, the second entry in the Evil Dead series is the defining moment of the saga, and it goes without saying that this is largely down to Campbell’s performance, which was even more commanding than his initial portrayal.
