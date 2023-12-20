5 Reasons Why Fargo Season 5 Is the Most Unique of the Series

Fargo is an anthology series by Noah Hawley and it is based on the 1994 film of the same name directed by the Coen Brothers. The show is a noir-thriller, usually loaded with blood and gore, and always has hints of dark comedy in a suspense-loaded plot each season. Many big names including but not limited to Chris Rock, Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Colin Hanks, and Bob Odenkirk, among others, have starred in the show over the years.
Fargo returned with its fifth season this year on November 21, 2023. Five episodes have been released so far — showcasing the talents of Jon Hamm, Joe Keery, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh in leading roles. Each season of Fargo is known for unfolding a unique story set against the backdrop of Minnesota and North Dakota while maintaining a connection to the titular town. Although the show has been critically acclaimed, the current season has garnered a mix of criticism and praise. This guide doesn’t offer a review but instead presents five compelling reasons why season 5 of Fargo stands out as the most distinctive installment yet.
1. The Main Plot Revolves Around Kidnapping Instead of Murders
Each season of Fargo, typically consisting of 10 episodes, presents its own unique story, often revolving around crime in the upper Midwest. It usually kickstarts with a cold-blooded murder — and a series of them afterward that disrupt the happenings in the whole town. The series is known for its straightforward yet engaging plot lines, where ordinary people get entangled in extraordinary situations, leading to unexpected consequences.
But instead of following a murder story in season 5, the fifth installment revolves around a kidnapping. Fargo season 5 follows an estranged wife Dorothy Lyon (Temple) who is hiding from her ex-husband Roy Tillman (Hamm) who is a constitutional sheriff of Stark County in North Dakota. Dorothy, who has a changed identity now and has been living another life for 10 years, is suddenly caught off-guard when she has to do biometrics at a police station, which leads to Tillman locating her whereabouts. The show is then basically a catfight between Dorothy and Tillman’s pawns as they try to capture her, which is a lot different than what other seasons offer.
2. Fargo Season 5 Touches Halloween Instead of Christmas
Fargo Season 5, Episode 4 was an iconic Halloween episode. What makes it stand out from previous seasons is that the show usually touches on themes of Christmas. However, the eerie references and scary narrative that had to be built around kidnapping were better aided by Halloween and that makes it look excellent! In an interview with Collider earlier in November, Hawley revealed the reason behind Nightmare Before Christmas masks in the following words: My kids, my family, really loves that movie. It’s a yearly movie to watch. It’s a Halloween movie about Christmas, and Fargo is a winter show where we always hit Christmas. There just felt like a bit of an overlap in my mind.”
3. The Supernatural Reference in Fargo Season 5 is Extremely Eerie
Not many people give importance to this but Fargo has this signature way of introducing a supernatural element almost every season and concluding it without ever explaining it fully. The reference used this year was introduced in the Halloween episode and surrounds the character Ole Munch (played by Sam Spruell). It starts with a flashback; a scene set in 1522 Wales with a thematic significance linked to the Coen Brothers’ previous film. This scene focuses on sin-eaters and the class divide, reflecting Welsh history and its relationship with England and other Celtic nations. The character Ole Munch, portrayed by Spruell, symbolizes the ongoing cycle of poverty and the burden of sins imposed by the rich on the poor.
This metaphor extends to Munch’s current life, indicating a deep-rooted connection to his past as a sin-eater. The series’ creator, Noah Hawley, utilizes this historical context to explore themes of class disparity, the consequences of poverty, and the manipulation of the poor by the wealthy. To an ordinary viewer, however, Ole Munch appears to be an immortal eerie-looking man who is often soaked in blood and wants to kill Gator and Roy Tillman.
4. There Are Easter Eggs From Stranger Things and Nightmare Before Christmas
Hawley’s noir filmmaking techniques are no secret. In Fargo season 5, episode 4, we see Tillman’s pawns and his son Gator making their attempt to kidnap Dorothy during the Halloween preparations. However, the kidnappers arrive wearing Nightmare Before Christmas masks with Cher playing in the background and it does not get more iconic.
Another fun bit that only a few people would’ve noticed is Joe Keery who plays Tillman’s son Gator and also Steve Harrington in Stranger Things — uses a nail-loaded baseball bat to break a door. It’s a similar bat to what Steve Harrington used to fight Demogorgons in Stranger Things. Fargo fans who are familiar with Hawley’s filmmaking know that this wasn’t a coincidence.
5. Fargo Season 5 is Set in Trump’s Administration
Fargo season 5’s setting in 2019, during Trump’s administration, presents a contemporary landscape, offering a fresh perspective compared to the historical settings of the previous seasons. This shift is notable as the earlier seasons of Fargo were set in various periods of the past. For instance, season 1 is set in 2006, season 2 in 1979, season 3 in 2010, and season 4 in 1950. All these elements combined make Fargo season 5 hands down the most unique of all the five installments released so far!
