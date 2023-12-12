It has been a long time since Stranger Things has been a part of our lives and much like Narnia and Harry Potter franchises, the cast members (mostly comprising of kids) have grown with us on and off screen. Now that Stranger Things season 5 (also the final season) is finally in the works — it is indeed interesting to imagine how the ending of the sci-fi horror thriller could play out. While all of us want a great ending for the show, there are some of us terrified by the controversial endings of How I Met Your Mother or Game of Thrones, and wouldn’t want the same for another fan-favorite.
The show is yet to begin filming for season 5 (set to commence in January) and needless to say, the details of the plot are kept under wraps. So while we do not have a trailer yet, we do have certain elements and cliffhangers from season 4, showrunner and cast comments, and general final season possibilities to build some expectations from. The release date for Stranger Things season 5 has not been confirmed, but considering the delays it has encountered, we can expect it to premiere around 2025.
Vecna’s Continued Threat Looms Still: Season 5 Will Have the Final Confrontation
In the final episode of Stranger Things season 4, as Max, Lucas, and Erica lure Vecna out, Steve, Nancy, and Robin attack his physical form in the Upside Down. Eddie sacrifices himself to distract the bats, and Max is temporarily killed by Vecna, allowing his gates to open and tear through Hawkins. Despite some apparent victories, the season ends with the indication that Vecna is still alive, and the Upside Down begins invading Hawkins. With Vecna still alive, we can expect season 5 to likely focus on Eleven’s final confrontation with Vecna. This might involve deeper explorations into the Upside Down and Vecna’s past and motivations.
Possible New Threats and Allies Could be Introduced
While Vecna is the known antagonist, there could be new threats introduced. We’ve previously seen the Demogorgon in season 1 and season 2 — who was brutal and dark enough to influence the subsequent seasons as well. Then we had Billy Hargrove (Max’s brother) becoming possessed in season 3, followed by the evilest of them all, Vecna, in Stranger Things season 4. While we don’t know what other threat awaits the gang in season 5, it’s safe to assume that it might be a tough one since it’s the final one. Similarly, more characters like Argyle and Murray Bauman, who have been crucial allies to the main characters, could be introduced.
Storyline Closures and Expected Deaths
As the final season, season 5 will likely bring closure to various storylines. This includes the fate of Hawkins, the impact of the Upside Down on the real world, and the resolution of character arcs. The series is also criticized for almost always saving its main character and following miniature deaths and that might change as well.
Themes of Friendship and Coming of Age Stories
Consistent with the series’ themes, the final season will probably emphasize the power of friendship once again. There will be sacrifices and the transition from childhood to adulthood under extraordinary circumstances will also likely be a part of the plot. It’ll be quite a sight to see how the friendships that began in naivety turned out a decade later.
What Do Showrunners and Cast Members Expect From the Fifth and Final Season?
Both Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp have openly talked about the Duffer Brothers for sparing the original cast while only killing off minor characters. The Duffer Brothers counter, stating that “this isn’t Game of Thrones,” emphasizing their reluctance to use character deaths solely for shock value. On the other hand, Shawn Levy, the show’s executive producer and director, has promised an “epic and very emotional” final season, revealing that the pitch for Season 5 left no dry eyes in the room.
Reflecting on Will Byers’ character, Noah Schnapp teased a perfect closure, saying, “The story started with Will, and it’ll end with Will.” Ross Duffer also backed up the statement and views Will’s emotional arc as central to tying the entire series together. Finally, we do have Eleven (Brown) — who is the other anchor of the show and might have an interesting new plot awaiting her for the fifth and final season.
While We wait for Season 5, you can catch up with Stranger Things on Netflix.
