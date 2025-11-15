People Are Sharing The Biggest Cooking Mistakes They’ve Noticed Others Making (36 Pics)

Whenever I’m feeling blue, I tune into one of cooking legend Gordon Ramsay’s food shows. His screaming is soothing and I love absorbing all the advice on what not to do in the kitchen. You know if I ever end up having to make him lunch at a top-tier restaurant out of the blue. Don’t forget the lamb sauce? Check. Don’t send out raw salmon? Gotcha! Don’t be an idiot sandwich? Roger that! But there are tons of other cooking no-no’s that are extremely useful to know.
And redditor MomosOnSale got other cooking aficionados talking and sharing their advice on what you shouldn’t be doing in the kitchen. We’ve collected the best tips and tricks for you to snack on. Remember to upvote the ones that you found useful and if you’ve got any extra ones to share, drop us a comment below.
Pie artist, baking expert, and cooking diva Jessica Clark-Bojin told Bored Panda all about her kitchen pet peeves, the basic blunders that amateur cooks tend to make, and how to make our meals look enticing, so be sure to read on for her wonderful insights. Jessica recently announced the first book dedicated to pie art, ‘Pies Are Awesome: The Definitive Pie Art Book,’ and has just sold her very first NFT and the world’s first-ever cryptoFoodArt.
Don’t pour oils down the drain!
Coming anywhere near my non-stick pan with metal. If you scratch my pan I will scratch your soul.
Medium rare chicken. Works for steaks, but not for hen.
Don’t try to catch a dropped knife. Back away and let it fall.
If it has touched raw meat, it can’t go anywhere near cooked meat
DON’T
LEAVE
PASTA
IN THE WATER
WHEN IT’S
DONE!!!!!
Don’t cut meat immediately after cooking it, more juices will flow out, the meat will become drier. Wait a few minutes
Cooking with unwashed hands
Never and I mean never panic if you start a fire on accident, you need to be calm enough to know if you have to smother it (oil or grease fires) or grab the extinguisher. Panicking can get your house burned down
Never pour spices directly into a steaming pot on the stove. The spices will congeal in their containers from the moisture introduced. Instead put the spices in a separate side container then add to a steaming pot.
Don’t use a nice knife on anything other than food. (a common offense would be opening a food package with it)
Don’t send a nice knife through a dishwasher
Don’t leave a sharp knife in the sink
Don’t leave a knife wet, even ones claiming to be stainless will often rust if left wet.
Glass cutting boards. Like seriously, just GTFO.
And in a similar vein, dangerously dull knives. I’ve seen some real bludgeons in other people’s kitchens; no wonder they hate prep work.
guessing at amounts when baking.
Always wear pants while cooking bacon.
I’d like to add to this that you should read and understood the entire recipe before you start cooking. You don’t have time to boil water when you need to “add boiling water”. And it’s nice to have the rice ready when you arrive at “serve with rice”.
Skipping fresh ingredients.
Just peel & chop garlic! Squeeze a lemon! Skip the jar/ bottle
For the love of god stop mucking about with whatever it is you’re cooking. Unless it’s something you specifically need to be mixing or stirring constantly, leave it alone! You’ll never get proper color on things if they make more contact with your spatula than your pan.
People coming into the kitchen to “help”.
Learned this the hard way: don’t throw fresh chili peppers into a hot pan unless you want to pepper spray the whole house!
Cooking everything on “high” because you want it done faster.
Adding salt as a matter of course, or just because the recipe says to. Taste first, and only add if needed. If you’ve used stock or a stock cube in your dish you might not even need salt, they already have it.
Don’t season a liquid before reducing it, it will become too salty after you reduce it.
Don’t press your burgers down as they’re cooking. You’re releasing all the juice. It’ll give you a dry ass burger.
There are such things as smash burgers, but I believe on those, you smash them at the beginning before the fat has a chance to melt so you’re not smashing the juice out.
Not using enough butter.
Never put oil in the pot when cooking pasta, as the sauce will just slip and slide away instead of sticking to the pasta.
Pasta should never, ever be rinsed for a warm dish. The starch in the water is what helps the sauce adhere to your pasta. The only time you should ever rinse your pasta is when you are going to use it in a cold dish like a pasta salad or when you are not going to use it immediately
never let water touch chocolate.
Cutting with a dull knife. Get yourself a sharpener, even if it’s a cheap one.
Resting is part of cooking. That bacon you cooked to perfection that’s still in the skillet? Yeah, that’s too late. You need to remove things from heat a little earlier than youd think so that the ambient heat continues to do its job. Otherwise you’re overcooking it.
Remember, you can’t get some stuff back after you add it. Go slow with seasonings, and lightly. You can always add more, but you can’t take it back. Don’t let your food taste like ocean water.
Using sugar to take the edge off a highly acidic sauce. Just put a damn carrot in it and let it absorb the acidity instead of covering it with a new flavor.
Cranking the heat to reduce the cooking time will leave you with a burnt outside and an under-done inside.
Don’t use a cold pan to sear something; get the pan hot first, better sear.
Do not mix hot cooking oil and cool sink water! I saw a girl burn the hell out of herself because she didn’t listen to the Home Ec. teacher. She threw her hot oil in a sink with some cool water running. Boom! Sprayed hot oil all over her arm and neck. Let your oil cool folks.
Don’t let your baking powder get clumpy. Tiny rocks of baking powder ruin anything you bake.
Cooking with extra virgin olive oil over high heat
Don’t grab something that is on the stove without a towel or some type of heat protection
