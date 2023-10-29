Why Noah Hawley’s ‘Fargo’ Is the Most Underrated Noir Thriller Series

Fargo is a dark, gore, and thriller anthology TV series by FX. It is based on the 1996 movie of the same name that was helmed by The Coen Brothers. The series follows an intense, full-of-suspense narrative each season. It’s almost like watching a new TV show that’s bound to bring viewers the chills and so they can’t help but have to binge-watch all the episodes in a single go.
However, despite the show’s widespread appeal and critical acclaim, Fargo still remains underrated as compared to other widely acclaimed thrillers. By the end of this guide, those who haven’t watched Fargo will want to watch it. Those who have already watched the previous four installments will know what to expect for Fargo season 5 that is premiering on November 21, 2023.
1. Fargo Follows Quirky and Noir Filmmaking Techniques
Remember the unique film-making tactics as that of Wes Anderson’s? Or how do those classic film noirs have those shadowy scenes and morally ambiguous characters? Well, Fargo is all that, and more. The brilliance of Noah Hawley’s direction is natural and far-reaching. Hawley employs different techniques including sharp contrasts between the snow-white landscapes and the dark undertones of human behavior. The cinematography alone will leave you in awe. Now, add a sprinkle of quirkiness – unexpected humor in the midst of tension, oddball characters who defy typical noir conventions, and dialogues that can be as witty as they are chilling. That’s Fargo for you. It’s almost like the Coen Brothers handed over their iconic filmmaking style in a baton and the series ran with it, pushing boundaries while still giving nods to the classic noir.
2. Fargo Is an Anthology Series and Every Season Is Full of Suspense and Thrills
Fargo is an anthology series, which means that every season feels fresh. It’s like opening a brand-new series, every other year, with new characters and new actors, but with that same familiar tone. Each season is set in a different time period and follows a different set of events, but all are linked by that unmistakable Midwestern vibe, murders, and the town of Fargo.
Now, each season-ending leaves you wanting for more and as much as one would like the story to continue, it doesn’t. But, the next season turns out to be even more fun. And the suspense is nail-biting. Every episode leaves you at the edge of your seat, threading together unexpected twists, moral dilemmas, and heart-racing confrontations.
3. Some of the Biggest Names in Hollywood Have Starred in Fargo Over the Years
The show has cast some of the A-list actors over the years. The mantle was taken on by Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Freeman in the first season. Kirsten Dunst appeared in Fargo season 2. Ewan McGregor wowed fans by taking on the challenge of playing twins in the third season and Chris Rock added his unique touch to the narrative in the fourth season. Fargo season 5 will star Jon Hamm, Joe Keery, and Juno Temple in lead roles.
4. Fargo Can Be Unbelievably Dark at Times
Fargo isn’t your average crime drama. There are moments in this series that take viewers into some seriously dark depths. These scenes will make people question human nature and the decisions people make under pressure. It’s not just the crime aspect, but the emotional and psychological undertones that come with it. Be it unpredictable murders, Bob Thornton’s character’s dark humor, familial problems, and beyond.
5. There’s Blood and Gore in Every Season of Fargo
Hawley’s Fargo doesn’t shy away from the gritty realities of crime, and that means there’s a good amount of blood and gore sprinkled throughout. Whether it’s a result of a botched crime, an unexpected confrontation, or just the harsh realities of the underworld, the show paints a vivid (and sometimes bloody) picture. But here’s the catch — it’s not just for shock value. The blood and gore serve the storyline, making the stakes feel real. It’s the context and its connection with real life that makes it all the more thrilling (in a questionable way).
6. Every Season Follows a True Story from the Town of Fargo
At the start of each Fargo episode, viewers are greeted with the message: “This is a true story.” Now, this makes things very interesting but there’s also another disclaimer right after, which basically says that the names of the characters have been changed to give respect to the dead and their families. It sets the tone for the show. It makes people feel like they’re about to dive into real-life events that happened in the town of Fargo. Although the plot is not strictly true, the series draws inspiration from real events.