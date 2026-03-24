Neighbor In Fight With ‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Breaks Silence As Sources Dispute His Story

Shortly after popular action star Alan Ritchson, best known for the series Reacher, sparked intense controversy for allegedly beating up a neighbor identified as Ronnie Taylor, the latter has now broken his silence.
Over the weekend, TMZ published a now-viral video showing Ritchson punching and kicking the man, leaving him bruised and battered and prompting an active investigation into the matter.
As the drama continues to unfold, many netizens have called for a “ban” on the actor from Hollywood, with one user writing, “No One should hit a man when he is already down and no longer a threat. Dude needs to be blackballed from HollyWierd.”
Ronnie Taylor has finally shared his side of the story, addressing the alleged altercation between him and actor Alan Ritchson
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Alan Ritchson is a prominent actor, director, and former model, best known for his physically commanding lead role as Jack Reacher in the Amazon Prime Video action series Reacher.
His performance in the series has been widely praised and even hailed as more physically accurate to the Lee Child novels than previous adaptations.
According to TMZ, which first obtained the video and broke the news of the fight, the feud began on Saturday, March 21, when Ritchson allegedly rode a green Kawasaki motorcycle at high speed through their Nashville suburb.
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Ronnie Taylor accused Alan of disrupting the peace in the neighborhood and said he flipped Ritchson off, which the actor reportedly returned.
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Then, on Sunday afternoon, Taylor claimed Ritchson was speeding again, this time with his two children, who were riding their own mini-motorcycles.
According to the outlet, the neighbor told Ritchson to “f**king stop” for safety, at which point he alleged that the actor attacked him.
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The 43-year-old star allegedly punched Taylor in the face and hit him multiple times while he was lying on the ground.
According to multiple media outlets, the local Brentwood Police Department stated that despite an active investigation and video evidence of the brawl, “no arrests have been made.”
The Reacher star was caught on video punching and kicking his neighbor while the man was seen lying on the ground
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Daily Mail reported that one of its journalists spoke with Ritchson over the phone and described him as “exceptionally polite.”
He told the reporter, “I can’t answer questions about that right now, there’s an active investigation.”
Meanwhile, the neighbor told the outlet that he would “hardly call it a fight,” adding, “I did not know who he was or care. I only found out after the incident.”
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While he declined further comment to Daily Mail, Ronnie did share certain details with TMZ.
Taylor admitted, “I did push [Ritchson] because he was coming towards me on his bike,” and alleged that he “pushed him again” after the actor made a second attempt.
Taylor’s version of the incident sharply divided the internet, with some supporting his narrative while others calling it a “money grab”
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“I think the second time he got off his bike, and he kicked the cr*p out of me,” Ronnie said, adding, “He hit me in the back of my head [and] I went to the ground and covered myself.”
“I don’t wish the guy any malice or ill will but we just don’t need people riding through neighborhoods like this and I decided I’d take a stand because someone had to.”
However, the interview split netizen opinion, with some harshly calling out Ritchson for his alleged actions, while others argued Taylor was trying to “cash grab” from him.
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One critic of the actor wrote online, “He is one of the few actors who actually seemed grounded and stayed out of the Hollywood mess. Seeing a video of him beating a neighbor is heartbreaking if it’s true.”
Another commented, “Being a public figure doesn’t excuse this. If the allegations are accurate, that’s unacceptable behavior, especially over something so minor and in front of kids.”
“Mr Ritchson needs professional help if it is true. His mental health is at stake… Mr Taylor and his attorneys have an excellent case,” remarked a third.
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“It’s pretty disturbing that his children are calmly sitting on their bikes. It looks like they are used to this type of behavior, they don’t even flinch.”
However, others supporting Ritchson argued, “[Taylor] gave you the win in court when he did that interview admitting he approached you and your children and proceeded to push you starting the altercation by physically a**aulting you and threatening you.”
As the drama continues to unfold and the investigation remains ongoing, Ritchson has refused to comment on the incident
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One person said, “Money grab by Taylor. Taylor should have called the law about noise ordinance and speed infraction.”
“Neighbor needs to understand if he put his hands on someone, that someone might push his face in. Point of face. That was no beating,” wrote a second, while a third added, “Remember, we are only seeing the end of the altercation. Hopefully there will be security cameras that caught all of the interactions.”
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Others expressed, “Imagine pushing JACK REACHER in front of his two boys. I have two boys, if I got pushed in front of them, TWICE, then I have to do the right thing and school the man.”
It has been reported that just days prior to the neighborhood altercation, Ritchson had returned to the U.S. after weeks of filming his latest project, Runner, in Australia.
Moreover, just hours after his neighbor’s interview with TMZ, Ritchson subtly responded on Instagram by posting a quote attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte.
The message read, “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.”
“I just watched this neighbor say he pushed [Alan] twice… I have zero doubt this was a reaction to being pushed too far,” wrote one netizen
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