Five Characters In The Coen Brothers Filmography Who Deserve A Spin-off

Since 1984, Joel and Ethan Coen have hit the ground running when it comes to crafting iconic films. Notable for their unique sense of style, storytelling, and dialogue, the duo has managed to entertain audiences around the world and part of that reason is due to their ability to pen an interesting cast of characters. This list will focus on five characters that deserve their own spin-off movie in the Coen Brothers filmography.
Carl Showalter & Gaear Grimsrud
I’m cheating here a bit, but these are the main two baddies of the film so there’s somewhat of a pass. The kidnappers in Fargo are completely contrasting in personalities, which makes their partnership more head-scratching and intriguing at the same time. Gaear seems annoyed by Showalter anytime he opens his mouth, which makes it a wonder how he hasn’t axed him before. How did these guys meet? What’s their upbringing? Grismrud is clearly a sociopath. He shows little to no emotion throughout the film, with the most notable moment being when he reacts to the soap opera surprised over the woman’s announcement of her pregnancy. This murderous brute could be an interesting story in its own right. Carl’s story is also a mystery, while we have an idea of how these two have met, exactly what were they doing to get to this point of kidnapping and deceit. There are plenty of directions to go with the criminals, whether it’s a separate spin-off for each man or a duo documenting their crimes.
Jerry Lundegaard
We’ve got two fantastic incarnations of Mr. Lundergaard and it’s clear that he’s a cowardly snake, but his life prior to his misdeeds is unknown. Now, we don’t necessarily need to go back to his childhood to understand why Jerry believes that pretending to get his wife kidnapped is the way to go, but the more interesting aspect of his life is the scam he committed to GMAC. The film and show have never really dived into the scam aspect as it’s understood that’s he currently in the situation he’s in because of it. What actually propels a man with a loving wife and son to go to these great lengths to get money? Hell, the spin-off can actually document his time in prison, which given the persona of Mr. Lundegaard, should be compelling to see how he survives living behind bars. Again, there are plenty of directions to go, and William H. Macy could actually reprise his role if one of those directions is following him in modern times.
Anton Chigurh
The scariest villain in the Coen Brothers filmography is also one of the most interesting thanks to his twisted morals. He’s cold, calculating, and remorseless, but Chigurh doesn’t kill for fun. His delusional belief that fate chooses a man or woman’s life is actually a way for the serial killer to be absolved of any guilt of the people he murders. Perhaps one of the things that makes Chigurh such an imposing figure is the fact that he lacks a backstory. There’s money in exploring why he not only chose this life, but how he warped his mind into morals he’s set himself with. Why does he use a coin to determine a man or woman’s fate? Is there are tragic past that has affected his views on life? Or was he simply born a sociopath?
Eddie Mannix
Inspired by the real-life fixer of old Hollywood, surely Mr. Mannix has plenty of scandals and mishaps that could develop into an entertaining feature. Unfortunately, Hail, Caesar! was a rare misfire for the Coen Brothers; however, the film is packed to the brim with colorful characters. We often see Mannix apologizing for the sins that he’s committed in the film, and it would actually be great if the spin-off focused on the issues that constantly have him apologizing to the great lord and savior. Seeing the shadiness and politics of the dark side of Hollywood can always produce entertaining results. We know just how corrupt the world of Tinseltown is, and to get some more accounts based off events of the man who inspired the movie could make for some real compelling piece of work.
Loren Visser
A psychopath, hitman, and detective? That sounds like a story wanting to be told. The Coen Brothers came out swinging with Blood Simple, and the man who was hired to kill Abby becomes the main antagonist. A beautiful mix of drama and dark comedy, highlighting Visser’s criminal lifestyle could end up being bloody fun. While a deplorable human being, following a psychopath is always a fascinating experience. To see them use their charm, wit, and integrity to back stab and murder victims can make for a compelling ride. Perhaps he has a sympathetic backstory that has forced him to turn into such a monster? Or maybe he’s just a murderous devil who does his job for the thrill? Either way, giving the spotlight to the Coen Brothers lesser know characters can help shed light to one of the best villains in their filmography.