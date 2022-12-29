Willow: The High Aldwin-Recap

It’s usually nice to see a new show offer up two or more episodes for its premiere, but in the case of Willow, it would appear that things are being rushed in a way that is a little off-putting. The exposition that is being given has the feel of someone dropping loads of information all at once instead of allowing it to filter throughout the episode, while the dialogue sounds like something from a Dungeons & Dragons direct-to-video feature, meaning it doesn’t feel as though it was given any plan or even a hint of genuine thought as to how the characters would interact with each other. In all honesty, it feels as though someone said, ‘here you go, roll with it’ in terms of the script since two of the greatest characters in the story feel stiff and wooden rather than natural and flowing as they did in the movie that kicked this idea off. Not only that, but the titular character, Willow, appears to be a bit conceited as he tries to prove himself, which is something he already did over three decades ago in the movie. It feels blasphemous to complain about the Willow series at this point, but as of now, it feels that catering to the current generation is a huge mistake.
Willow was built for an 80s crowd. Yeah, I said it
The initial movie had its cute and funny moments, but it also had moments that were pure nightmare fuel since, if anyone recalls, there was a troll that had its hide stripped from it after being hit with a spell, a two-headed, fire-breathing creature that ate people, and acts of violence that were brutal but still accepted since it felt as though we were made to accept such things as kids back in the 80s. Violence was a byproduct of stories such as this, and those who didn’t want to watch weren’t forced to do so. This time around, however, the violence appears to be there, right on the cusp of happening. Still, then a moment comes along that diffuses much of what’s happening well before any horrible act can be committed. This story had a chance to bring back the same feel of the movie, and so far, it’s failed to do that.
The adventure that the group is on feels less urgent than the initial movie did
How many people remember how the movie felt? It was gritty, the action was urgent, and it felt as though the world around Willow was on the verge of tipping into chaos at any moment. The series shows what happens when people become lax after so many years of peace. There’s no real desire to make war on others for no reason or even wish for war. Still, the unfortunate truth is that peace can wear down the edge that people need to survive and can allow many to forget that when real danger comes along, the edge that kept them alive in the first place is going to be needed again. Even Disney movies had an edge at one time, but it would appear that while the edge is not totally gone, it has dulled considerably.
Willow appears to have been given the Luke Skywalker treatment from The Last Jedi
This is one of the most irritating parts of the show thus far since Willow had already proven himself by the end of the movie, and it was understood that he might eventually become a great sorcerer. But the fact that a flashback shows Sorsha telling Willow that he isn’t and never will be a great sorcerer is kind of like a splash of cold water to the expectations of a lot of people. The fact that Willow sent Sorsha a message via magic means that he’s more powerful than she realizes. But at the same time, once the adventuring group reaches the Nelwyn village, which is now entirely underground for safety, he comes off as kind of an eccentric individual that might be more talk than power. He’s not exactly a hermit, as Luke Skywalker was in The Last Jedi, but he’s not the impressive sorcerer that the trailers promised, at least not yet.
Hopefully, things will continue to get better
There are still several episodes left in this season, whether it’s the first and only or if there’s another to come. From the trailers that have arrived over the last few months, it’s fair to think that the story might take on a direction and a bit of clarity that might be greatly appreciated. But as of the moment, the show feels much like others that Disney has created in the last year or so, a woke representation of something that fans loved in its original form.