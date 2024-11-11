5 Times Will Smith Portrayed A Real-Life Person in Movies

Will Smith is unarguably one of the biggest names in Hollywood. For over a decade, he has remained one of Hollywood’s most bankable actors, with his movies grossing over $9 billion at the Box Office. Smith successfully transitioned from the musical scene as a rapper to become a household name in movies and as a producer.
Over the years, Will Smith has received four Oscar nominations, winning his first at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022. Interestingly, all nominations have been for performances in which he portrayed real people. With an impressive talent, acting range, and emotional depth, these are five times Will Smith has played real people in a film.
1. Ali
Michael Mann’s 2001 biographical sports drama Ali was the first time Will Smith portrayed a real, historical figure in his career. With the movie centered around the life of the legendary boxer and cultural icon Muhammad Ali, Smith was cast in the title role. Will Smith’s performance captured Ali’s charisma, confidence, and challenges in and out of the ring. The 2001 Ali focused on a pivotal decade in Ali’s life, covering his rise to fame, conversion to Islam, and resistance to the Vietnam War draft.
It also covered his famous bouts with Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier, and George Foreman. With a reputation for immersing himself in his characters, Will Smith spent about a year learning about Muhammad Ali’s life. Smith’s dedication to the role was intense, with the actor undergoing rigorous physical training. He reportedly gained an additional 35 pounds of muscle. Unsurprisingly, the performance earned Will Smith his first Academy Awards nomination.
2. The Pursuit of Happyness
In what became one of Will Smith’s emotionally compelling performances, The Pursuit of Happyness, Smith portrays the real-life Chris Gardner. The movie had been based on Chris Gardner and Quincy Troupe’s best-selling 2006 memoir of the same name. It follows Gardner as a struggling salesman who becomes homeless with his young son (played by Smith’s real-life son, Jaden Smith) while pursuing a career as a stockbroker. Despite facing several hardships, Gardner remains determined to build a better life for his son. After landing a position as a stockbroker intern, he focuses on winning the coveted paid position as a stockbroker.
The real Chris Gardner initially believed Will Smith had been miscast to portray him. However, his daughter reassured Gardner that if Smith could effortlessly portray Muhammad Ali, he would do justice to him. The Pursuit of Happyness earned Will Smith widespread acclaim, including his second Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Beyond its positive critical reception, The Pursuit of Happyness was a commercial success, grossing $307.1 million at the Box Office against its $55 million production budget.
3. Concussion
In Peter Landesman’s 2015 biographical sports drama Concussion, Will Smith portrayed Nigerian-American physician, forensic pathologist, and neuropathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu. Dr. Omalu discovered chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease, in NFL players. Concussion was based on real-life events following Dr. Omalu ‘s efforts to bring attention to the severe, long-term brain damage that football players suffer due to repeated head trauma. Dr. Omalu’s research sparked a clash with the NFL, which tried to suppress his findings. Will Smith’s portrayal earned praise for shedding light on Dr. Omalu’s dedication to scientific truth and the struggles he faced taking on a fight against the powerful NFL.
4. King Richard
In one of his latest famed performances, Will Smith portrayed Richard Williams in the 2021 biographical sports drama King Richard. Cast as the title character, Smith played the father and coach of tennis champions Venus Williams and Serena Williams. Will Smith helped shed light on the Williams sisters’ early and growing years. He portrayed Richard Williams as a dedicated and often intense figure who tirelessly trains and mentors his daughters.
Despite what might have been considered an extreme approach, Richard believed in his daughter’s potential for greatness despite numerous challenges. King Richard highlights the Williams family’s journey from Compton, California, to the heights of the tennis world. Will Smith’s portrayal of Richard Williams earned widespread acclaim for its depth and authenticity. It also earned and won Smith his first Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards.
5. Emancipation
Will Smith’s performance in Antoine Fuqua’s 2022 historical action thriller Emancipation was largely overshadowed by his fallout of the year’s Oscar slap episode. Will Smith starred as Peter, an enslaved man who escaped from a brutal plantation in the 1860s. Smith’s Peter character was inspired by the real-life Gordon or “Whipped Peter,” whose photograph of his heavily scourged back became famous.
In Emancipation, Peter is determined to find freedom and reunite with his family. To escape the ruthless slave hunter, Fassel (Ben Foster), Peter embarks on a harrowing journey through swamps and treacherous landscapes. The role is one of Smith’s most physically and emotionally challenging performances. If you enjoyed reading about Will Smith and his real-life person performances, also read about Jack O’Connell’s real-life person roles.
