Small Business Owner Gives Friend A Big Discount, She Takes The Items But Just Ghosts The Bill

Starting a small business is never easy, and selling handmade items adds an extra layer of personal investment. Every order requires time, effort, and materials, and for many creatives, balancing friendships with business obligations can be tricky.
When a friend takes advantage of discounted or gifted items, it can leave the seller feeling frustrated, undervalued, and unsure how to act. This was the exact situation today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself in after selling an item to her friend who still hasn’t paid up.
Mixing business with friendship can be a tricky balancing act, and for many small business owners, it comes with unexpected risks
The author, who runs a small handmade business, usually sells to strangers to avoid awkwardness with friends
A friend ordered three items for her child at a steep discount, which she delivered before Christmas
However, the friend has not paid, despite agreeing to pay cash and later said that she would “pay at some point”
The unpaid order caused frustration for the author, who is now unsure whether to ask for the money or let the issue go to preserve the friendship
The OP shared that she recently launched a line of handmade items for children and found surprising early success. Her business mostly caters to strangers to avoid awkwardness, as she often worries about asking friends for money. However, a few friends occasionally place orders at a discounted, break-even rate, which seems fair at the time.
One friend placed an order for three items as Christmas gifts, normally costing around $30, but the OP offered them for $10. The items were delivered, loved, and immediately put to use, but payment never came. Despite repeated attempts to gently remind her friend, the money remained unpaid, and this left her in a frustrating limbo.
She noted that this friend often complains about being short on cash, yet appears to enjoy luxuries like vacations. Meanwhile, accepting this order had limited the number of paying orders the OP could take that month. This left her wondering if she should push for payment and risk awkwardness, or let it go to preserve the friendship.
Running a small business, especially in creative fields, comes with unique challenge, many of which are highlighted in the situation with unpaid friends’ orders. According to productivity coach Monique Malcolm, new business owners often undercharge for their services out of generosity, fear of rejection, or a desire to please friends.
These frustrations are compounded when payments go missing. Research from Old National shows that around 60% of small business owners have struggled with late or unpaid payments, often from people they know personally. Even small amounts can quietly erode trust, creating lingering resentment between the seller and client.
Morning Lazziness further underscores the challenge of mixing business with friendships. While some argue it’s not necessary to combine the two, blurred lines can easily lead to frustration when favors, unequal contributions, or delayed payments arise. For creatives in particular, intentionally separating personal connections from business transactions is key.
Netizens agreed that the OP should absolutely ask for the money and not feel guilty about it. They emphasized the importance of setting boundaries between friendship and business, while others advised her to stop giving extreme discounts and always require payment upfront.
What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you ask for the money, or let it go to preserve the friendship? We would love to know your thoughts!
Netizens insisted that friends taking advantage of discounted work is unacceptable and that clear payment expectations should be established
