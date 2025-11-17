Hey Pandas, What Children’s Media Are You Still Obsessed With As An Adult? (Closed)

Do you know the psychology of cartoons? It’s more than just colorful characters and good animation. Back when you were a kid, you loved watching cartoons. Come on, who doesn’t like them? You would have thrown temper tantrums if your parents didn’t allow you to watch your favorite cartoon show. Sometimes, we would even skip school and stay back home just to watch them. As kids, that’s the level of importance we shared for cartoons. In fact, there are several benefits of watching cartoons even as an adult. A study found that laughter can have several positive impacts on your body including a good immune system. And cartoons can be a good source of laughter. So, cartoons have an indirect effect on your better mental health and happiness.
According to Statista, adults between the ages of 18 to 49 years contributed to more than 60% of people who watch Cartoon Network.
#1
I am not an adult yet, but a children’s tv show I am still obsessed with is Pokemon! I’m autistic and Pokemon has been a hyper-fixation since I was two years old and the joy it brings me hasn’t lessened and I don’t think it ever will!
#2
i am not an adult and also almost everyone on bp knows this but
TMNT yayayayayya
#3
Phineas and Ferb, and gravity Falls are both great shows over a decade old, and, especially in the case of PaF, fun to watch no matter your age.
#4
Not that I classify it as children’s media but anime… Been a fan since 1972 when I first watched Astroboy and Kimba the white lion….. And haven’t stopped since!
#5
The Muppets. And I’ll admit it. I love watching Bluey.
Gravity Falls and Big City Greens are also hilarious.
#6
There’s so many great cartoons now, but while I was growing up, I was a HUGE fan of TCM (Turner Classic movies), AMC (American Movie Classic), PBS (Public Broadcast Station), etc. In the early mornings, they showed:
Mighty Mouse
Woody Woodpecker
Yogi Bear
Huckleberry Hound
Grape Ape
Heathcliff
Popeye
Tom and Jerry
Looney Tunes
There’s probably more I’m forgetting, but I grew up watching them and more every morning on those channels. It wasn’t just the weekends either. Saturday morning cartoons were a whole different animal, on different channels and were current.
They also played The Little Rascals, Lassie, Gun Smoke, The Lone Ranger, Bonanza, Gilligans Island, etc. before the cartoons came on.
I also loved Transformers, GI Joe, Thundercats, Care Bears, Jem, Strawberry Shortcake, etc.
Anyone remember the Charmkins? Or Poochie? Rosepetal Place?
#7
Not exactly an adult, but Odd Squad was my childhood and I still occasionally watch an episode or two. Camp Cretaceous is a good one too. (*Tiramisu summoning noises*)
#8
Not an adult quite yet but I’m still kinda obsessed with Ratatouille lol
#9
I still watch cartoons. Sometimes, I like to draw them as well. Also anyone remember Neopets? That was originally made for kids and anyone on there now are people around my age reliving nostalgia from their childhood
#10
Where to start? I still enjoy some Disney Junior shows such as the Rocketeer and the Lion Guard. My friends and I are obsessed with Miraculous Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir. I’m actually not sure if that’s a kids show. This summer I’ve also been watching the New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. TMNT obviously, and the history geek in me loves watching Liberty Kids. And who doesn’t enjoy some My Little Pony from time to time? I think it’s fair to say I never stopped watching kids shows. I just added adult shows to the list.
