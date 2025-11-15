Person Uses Artificial Intelligence To Bring 30 Anime And Cartoon Characters To Life

Cartoons and anime have been and are a big part of a lot of people’s lives. They offer us grand adventures, fun, and exciting plotlines and storylines, unique, driven, and lovable characters. But have you ever wondered what the characters we all know and love would look like if they were realistic?
Shenoa Loewy had the same question. So they decided to put that to the test using artificial intelligence, more specifically an app called Artbreeder.
Shenoa told Bored Panda: “I’ve had an interest in anime for a very long time, but it was only after finding Artbreeder that the idea of making characters came to mind. I started doing it just for fun and made some pretty rough drafts. Once I got better at making accurate faces and hairstyles, I thought it might be fun to share them with others. This is when I decided to start my Instagram account and later my TikTok.
What really inspires me to make each character is how much I love the shows they come from. I love the different hair colors, styles, designs, and looks that they all have. It’s really fun and challenging to try and bring those elements to life in a realistic way.”
#1 Shōta Aizawa From My Hero Academia
Image source: artbreeder_anime
#2 Levi From Attack On Titan
Image source: artbreeder_anime
#3 Sakura Haruno From Naruto
Image source: artbreeder_anime
#4 Merida From Brave
Image source: artbreeder_anime
#5 Toph Beifong From Avatar: The Last Airbender
Image source: artbreeder_anime
#6 Raven From Titans
Image source: artbreeder_anime
#7 Suki From Avatar: The Last Airbender
Image source: artbreeder_anime
#8 Dipper Pines From Gravity Falls
Image source: artbreeder_anime
#9 Eri From My Hero Academia
Image source: artbreeder_anime
#10 Azula From Avatar: The Last Airbender
Image source: artbreeder_anime
#11 Kiki From Kiki’s Delivery Service
Image source: artbreeder_anime
#12 Saitama From One Punch Man
Image source: artbreeder_anime
#13 Dabi Touya Todoroki From My Hero Academia
Image source: artbreeder_anime
#14 Neptune From Sailor Moon
Image source: artbreeder_anime
#15 Toshinori Yagi From My Hero Academia
Image source: artbreeder_anime
#16 Starfire From Titans
Image source: artbreeder_anime
#17 Shoto Todoroki From My Hero Academia
Image source: artbreeder_anime
#18 Light Yagami From Death Note
Image source: artbreeder_anime
#19 Mars From Sailor Moon
Image source: artbreeder_anime
#20 Ochako Uraraka From My Hero Academia
Image source: artbreeder_anime
#21 Norman From The Promised Neverland
Image source: artbreeder_anime
#22 Mikasa From Attack On Titan
Image source: artbreeder_anime
#23 The Powerpuff Girls
Image source: artbreeder_anime
#24 Rumi Usagiyama From My Hero Academia
Image source: artbreeder_anime
#25 Keigo Takami From My Hero Academia
Image source: artbreeder_anime
#26 Hinata From Naruto
Image source: artbreeder_anime
#27 Howl From Howl’s Moving Castle
Image source: artbreeder_anime
#28 Sailor Moon
Image source: artbreeder_anime
#29 Hange Zoë Attack On Titan
Image source: artbreeder_anime
#30 Edward From Full Metal Alchemist
Image source: artbreeder_anime
