Person Uses Artificial Intelligence To Bring 30 Anime And Cartoon Characters To Life

by

Cartoons and anime have been and are a big part of a lot of people’s lives. They offer us grand adventures, fun, and exciting plotlines and storylines, unique, driven, and lovable characters. But have you ever wondered what the characters we all know and love would look like if they were realistic?

Shenoa Loewy had the same question. So they decided to put that to the test using artificial intelligence, more specifically an app called Artbreeder.

Shenoa told Bored Panda: “I’ve had an interest in anime for a very long time, but it was only after finding Artbreeder that the idea of making characters came to mind. I started doing it just for fun and made some pretty rough drafts. Once I got better at making accurate faces and hairstyles, I thought it might be fun to share them with others. This is when I decided to start my Instagram account and later my TikTok.

What really inspires me to make each character is how much I love the shows they come from. I love the different hair colors, styles, designs, and looks that they all have. It’s really fun and challenging to try and bring those elements to life in a realistic way.”

More info: Instagram | TikTok

#1 Shōta Aizawa From My Hero Academia

#2 Levi From Attack On Titan

#3 Sakura Haruno From Naruto

#4 Merida From Brave

#5 Toph Beifong From Avatar: The Last Airbender

#6 Raven From Titans

#7 Suki From Avatar: The Last Airbender

#8 Dipper Pines From Gravity Falls

#9 Eri From My Hero Academia

#10 Azula From Avatar: The Last Airbender

#11 Kiki From Kiki’s Delivery Service

#12 Saitama From One Punch Man

#13 Dabi Touya Todoroki From My Hero Academia

#14 Neptune From Sailor Moon

#15 Toshinori Yagi From My Hero Academia

#16 Starfire From Titans

#17 Shoto Todoroki From My Hero Academia

#18 Light Yagami From Death Note

#19 Mars From Sailor Moon

#20 Ochako Uraraka From My Hero Academia

#21 Norman From The Promised Neverland

#22 Mikasa From Attack On Titan

#23 The Powerpuff Girls

#24 Rumi Usagiyama From My Hero Academia

#25 Keigo Takami From My Hero Academia

#26 Hinata From Naruto

#27 Howl From Howl’s Moving Castle

#28 Sailor Moon

#29 Hange Zoë Attack On Titan

#30 Edward From Full Metal Alchemist

