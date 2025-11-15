I Create Magical Portraits In The Swiss Alps

by

If you don’t believe in magic yet, I’m here to show you it’s real and you can find it anywhere if you have your eyes and heart open for it!

I’m Raluca Antuca, a portrait photographer based in Switzerland. Using as main inspiration fairytales, I create dreamy portraits in beautiful locations all over Europe.

The Swiss Alps are spectacular no matter how many times you see them. And having a photo shooting here was a dream come true! I put together the concept of “Fairy in the Alps” with the help of a team of creative people and these are the final photos.

Which photo is your favorite? Let me know your thoughts!

Concept & Photography by me.

Model @iva.krizanac_

Tiara by @babacilu

Flower bt @paperflowers_ch

Dress by @margoconcept

More info: ralucaantuca.com | Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

Patrick Penrose
