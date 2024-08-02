How Lisa Kudrow’s Short Stint on Frasier Led to Her Cherished Role in Friends

Lisa Kudrow has recently shed light on her short-lived tenure on the iconic sitcom Frasier, recounting how she was initially cast as radio producer Roz Doyle only to be let go shortly thereafter.

A Rough Start in Frasier

Kudrow confessed during the latest episode of the SmartLess podcast, I didn’t film it. I got fired from Frasier. In 1993, she secured a much-coveted role on Frasier, a spin-off from the wildly successful series Cheers. As Roz, she was supposed to be a steadfast presence on Kelsey Grammer’s character’s radio show. Yet, things did not go as planned. Just days into filming, director James Burrows deemed her performance unsuitable. Kudrow recalled pleading for guidance, asking, What can I do?

The Transition to Friends

The tides turned when Lisa snagged the role of Ursula, a quirky waitress, in the sitcom Mad About You. While her agent initially pushed back against this role, Kudrow embraced the opportunity, showing impressive range. Her work on this show garnered sufficient acclaim to get her noticed by Friends’ producers.

Phoebe Buffay Comes to Life

A year after her ill-fated stint on Frasier, Kudrow auditioned for what would become the defining role of her career—Phoebe Buffay on Friends. Reflecting on that audition process, she shared how daunting it was: I had just gotten fired from Frasier and [James] was directing that series too.

Kudrow’s Iconic Journey

Phoebe Buffay quickly became one of the show’s most beloved characters. Alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, Kudrow helped shape one of the most acclaimed sitcoms of all time.

The role wasn’t always easy. Jennifer Aniston recalls their first table read together clearly: You were wearing an appropriate Phoebe Buffay—like a white linen, hippie shirt… So beautiful!

The Perfect Fit

The casting change ultimately seemed unavoidable and beneficial for everyone involved. Peri Gilpin took over as Roz Doyle on Frasier, making the role her own for 11 seasons. As Kudrow herself stated graciously in an interview: I think they were just correcting a mistake. Cause Peri should have always been Roz.

This sentiment echoes the lasting impression Gilpin left on viewers and critics alike.

A Legacy Cemented in Friends

Kudrow’s work on Friends turned her into a household name. Spanning ten seasons with numerous accolades and awards over its decade-long run.

