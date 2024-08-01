Neve Campbell Confirms Scream 7 Filming Before End of 2024

The much-anticipated Scream 7 is gearing up for production, marking a thrilling return for fans of the franchise. Neve Campbell has confirmed that filming for the sequel is set to begin before the end of 2024. This comes after her notable absence in Scream VI due to contract disputes.
Discussing her return, Campbell mentioned she was grateful for the respectful manner in which producers approached her.
I think that means a lot to women and to society. I’m grateful to be able to step into Sidney’s shoes again and tell her story.
The Return of Sidney Prescott
Neve Campbell, who missed out on the 2023 film due to contract issues, is now excited to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott in Scream 7. She expressed,
I’m very, very happy it’s happening. We were supposed to start in September, but we’re going to start in December now… And actually, I think it’s a good thing because we’re going to be able to have the time to get it really right.
Courteney Cox and Patrick Dempsey Join the Cast
Joining Campbell will be longtime co-star Courteney Cox reprising her role as Gale Weathers. Her presence adds a layer of familiarity and continuity fans cherish. Also set to return is Patrick Dempsey, who hasn’t been seen in the series since Scream 3. Their characters are expected to bring crucial ties back to the saga’s roots.
Melissa Barrera No Longer Part of the Franchise
Fans will note the absence of Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter), who was removed from the cast following controversial statements regarding support for Palestine. Despite this, Barrera acknowledged feeling supported by her fans who took to social media on her behalf.
Jenna Ortega’s Departure Due To Scheduling Conflicts
Another significant change is Jenna Ortega stepping away from the project because of scheduling conflicts with Netflix’s ‘Wednesday.’ This decision was reportedly made prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike and not related to Barrera’s firing.
A Look Back on Iconic Roles and Anticipation for the New Installment
With iconic characters returning and significant shifts in casting dynamics, Scream 7 aims to bring back a fresh yet nostalgic appeal to the beloved franchise. Reflecting on how actors’ contributions shaped past installations draws parallel excitement for what’s in store.
