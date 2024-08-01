Neve Campbell Confirms Scream 7 Filming Before End of 2024

by

Neve Campbell Confirms Scream 7 Filming Before End of 2024
The much-anticipated Scream 7 is gearing up for production, marking a thrilling return for fans of the franchise. Neve Campbell has confirmed that filming for the sequel is set to begin before the end of 2024. This comes after her notable absence in Scream VI due to contract disputes.

Discussing her return, Campbell mentioned she was grateful for the respectful manner in which producers approached her. I think that means a lot to women and to society. I’m grateful to be able to step into Sidney’s shoes again and tell her story.

The Return of Sidney Prescott

Neve Campbell, who missed out on the 2023 film due to contract issues, is now excited to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott in Scream 7. She expressed, I’m very, very happy it’s happening. We were supposed to start in September, but we’re going to start in December now… And actually, I think it’s a good thing because we’re going to be able to have the time to get it really right.

Courteney Cox and Patrick Dempsey Join the Cast

Neve Campbell Confirms Scream 7 Filming Before End of 2024
Joining Campbell will be longtime co-star Courteney Cox reprising her role as Gale Weathers. Her presence adds a layer of familiarity and continuity fans cherish. Also set to return is Patrick Dempsey, who hasn’t been seen in the series since Scream 3. Their characters are expected to bring crucial ties back to the saga’s roots.

Melissa Barrera No Longer Part of the Franchise

Neve Campbell Confirms Scream 7 Filming Before End of 2024
Fans will note the absence of Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter), who was removed from the cast following controversial statements regarding support for Palestine. Despite this, Barrera acknowledged feeling supported by her fans who took to social media on her behalf.

Jenna Ortega’s Departure Due To Scheduling Conflicts

Neve Campbell Confirms Scream 7 Filming Before End of 2024
Another significant change is Jenna Ortega stepping away from the project because of scheduling conflicts with Netflix’s ‘Wednesday.’ This decision was reportedly made prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike and not related to Barrera’s firing.

A Look Back on Iconic Roles and Anticipation for the New Installment

Neve Campbell Confirms Scream 7 Filming Before End of 2024
With iconic characters returning and significant shifts in casting dynamics, Scream 7 aims to bring back a fresh yet nostalgic appeal to the beloved franchise. Reflecting on how actors’ contributions shaped past installations draws parallel excitement for what’s in store.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nia DaCosta
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Maria Sten
3 min read
Oct, 12, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Harry Eastwood
3 min read
Mar, 19, 2021
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alexa Chung
3 min read
Sep, 22, 2020
7 Ways Michael Myers Could Make a Comeback
3 min read
Dec, 16, 2023
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Gavin O’Connor
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.