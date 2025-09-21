Daveigh Chase: What Happened to the Girl From The Ring?

It has been an interesting journey for Daveigh Chase since her rise to fame as a child actress. Watching Barney & Friends piqued her interest in the performing arts as a child, and she made her first move around the age of 7. Chase is known for voicing the main titular character in the first Lilo & Stitch (2002) movie. The role ushered in more gigs for the young actress, who gained prominence for her unforgettable portrayal of Samara Morgan in The Ring, the same year.
After rising to fame as a child performer, Daveigh Chase’s career blossomed for a while with memorable roles in a variety of movies and TV shows such as Big Love (2006-2011), Without a Trace (2008), Little Red Wagon (2012), S. Darko, and American Romance (both in 2016). She also won awards, including Best Villain for her portrayal of the child antagonist in The Ring. Although her early years in the industry were marked by versatility and a promise for a robust career, Chase gradually slipped off the radar. Learn more about her journey to fame and what Daveigh Chase has been up to.
Daveigh Chase Began Performing at a Tender Age
Born on July 24, 1990, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Daveigh Chase spent much of her formative years in Albany, Oregon, United States. At the age of three, Chase began singing and dancing at local events in her hometown, gradually widening her horizon. She appeared in a commercial for Campbell’s Soup at age 7 and decided to pursue an acting career. Shortly afterward, Chase landed a starring role in the stage musical Utah! She has since appeared in over 50 movies and TV shows.
Daveigh Chase made her professional acting debut in 1998, portraying a little girl in one episode of Sabrina the Teenage Witch. In 1999, she played another minor role in the movie Her Married Lover. Chase was seen as a guest star in notable television series in 2000, including Charmed, The Practice, and ER. She also appeared in the movie Robbers in a minor role.
She Caught Her Big Break in the Early 2000s
Although she landed the role in 1998, Daveigh Chase gained more recognition for her leading voice role in the 2002 animated film Lilo & Stitch. She reprised the role in the follow-up TV series, Lilo & Stitch: The Series, and other projects within the franchise (including three video games). Before her award-winning performance as Lilo, Chase voiced Chihiro Ogino in the Japanese animated fantasy film Spirited Away and played Samantha Darko in Donnie Darko (both in 2001). Chase also played the most prominent role of her career in 2002, appearing as Samara Morgan in The Ring. Although she didn’t continue the role in subsequent entries in the franchise, Chase received critical acclaim for her performance.
In addition to her film roles, Daveigh Chase guest-starred in several television series around 2001-2002, including Touched by an Angel, That’s Life, and Family Law. In 2003, she played a ghost called Annabel in R.L. Stine‘s Haunted Lighthouse and portrayed Sara Newton in Beethoven’s 5th. Chase landed her first main role on the small screen in 2003, appearing as Joyce on 23 episodes of Oliver Beene.
Her other notable television roles include Rhonda Volmer in Big Love and the voice of Betsy in Betsy’s Kindergarten Adventures. Before she slipped off the radar, the American actress was seen in movies such as S. Darko (2009), Little Red Wagon (2012), and American Romance (2016). Her last screen appearance was an archive footage of her Samara Morgan character in Rings (2017).
Awards and Nominations
Daveigh Chase won three Awards as a child performer, including Best Villain at the 2002 MTV Movie Awards for her outstanding performance in The Ring. She also earned a Young Artist Awards nomination for Best Performance in a TV Drama Series: Guest Starring Young Actress for her role in Touched by an Angel. The next year, she won an Outstanding Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production recognition from the Annie Awards and a Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Voice-Over Role: Age 10 or Under for her role in Lilo & Stitch.
What Happened to Daveigh Chase From The Ring?
Daveigh Chase gained popularity through her iconic role in The Ring, with significant success in her career. As such, her absence from acting is felt by many. Since her 2016 roles in Jack Goes Home and American Romance, Chase has not appeared in any big or small screen projects. She seemingly retired quietly, following challenges that came with taking her career to the next level after her early success as a child star.
Between 2017 and 2018, the former child actress was arrested on different occasions in connection with illegal drug possession and a stolen vehicle. While she didn’t make an official statement explaining her absence from the entertainment industry, Chase seems to be battling with the pressure of early fame. Growing up under the public eye has its perks, but it can take a toll on a child star’s transition into adulthood.
