Lilo & Stitch Cast: Who Stars in the 2025 Remake?

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch began its historic cinematic journey in June 2002 when the animated film premiered to rave reviews. Based on the original story by Chris Sanders, who wrote and directed the movie with Dean DeBlois in their directorial debuts, Lilo & Stitch explores the unlikely alliance between an orphaned Hawaiian girl (Lilo Pelekai) and a genetically modified E.T. creature (Stitch). A talented voice cast, including Daveigh Chase and Sanders in the titular roles, brought the characters to life. The film gained acclaim for its original story and exciting humor, becoming a box office success with $273 million global mark.
Lilo & Stitch‘s success inspired a franchise that spawned three direct-to-video film sequels and three television series. A live-action animated remake of this hugely successful animated film was released in May 2025 to a positive critical reception. More than just replicating the original film’s critical success, Lilo & Stitch (2025) has grossed over $304 million against its $100 million budget. The 2025 Lilo & Stitch cast, which features a newcomer in the main role, also sports original stars from the franchise.
1. Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelekai
Lilo & Stitch marks Maia Kealoha‘s professional debut. Originally from Hawaii, Kealoha played the orphaned six-year-old Native Hawaiian girl in Lilo & Stitch, joining Disney’s lineup of emerging stars. The young actress was five when she auditioned for the role, and casting directors saw her potential. Kealoha was seven when she finally filmed Lilo & Stitch to rave reviews. Her appearance in the Disney film didn’t just propel her to prominence, but also increased her fan base. As such, her future as an actress looks bright.
2. Chris Sanders as Stitch (voice)
The franchise legend reprised his performance as the voice of Stitch in the live-action animated version of Lilo & Stitch. Sanders takes the credit for creating the character. He also wrote and directed the original film alongside DeBlois. His other credits as an animator include How to Train Your Dragon (2010), The Croods (2013), and The Wild Robot (2024). Sanders earned nominations for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature for the listed projects.
3. Sydney Elizebeth Agudong as Nani Pelekai
Another Hawaiian native on the Lilo & Stitch cast list, Sydney Agudong, was born on the island of Kaua’i, where she grew up. She later moved to Los Angeles after graduating from high school. Agudong has been exploring her passion as a singer, actress, and songwriter since her debut in 2013. She is known for her one-episode appearance on NCIS and two episodes on On My Block. Her film credits include West Michigan (2021), Infamously in Love (2022), and At Her Feet (2024).
4. Zach Galifianakis as Dr. Jumba Jookiba (Voice)
Zach Galifianakis voiced Jumba and played the human disguise of the crazy scientist who created Stitch. The American actor and comedian is best known for his role in The Hangover trilogy (2009-2013) and the FX series Baskets (2016–2019), the latter of which earned him a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Galifianakis has also garnered voice credits in films such as Puss in Boots (2011), The Lego Batman Movie (2017), Missing Link (2019), Ron’s Gone Wrong (2021), The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022), and Thelma the Unicorn (2024).
5. Billy Magnussen as Agent Wendell Pleakley (voice)
His character is an Earth expert sent by the United Galactic Federation to manage the chaos created by Jumba. Billy Magnussen is no stranger to Disney projects. He played Rapunzel’s Prince in Into the Woods (2014). His other film credits include Bridge of Spies (2015), Birth of the Dragon (2016), Game Night (2018), No Time to Die (2021), and Spy Kids: Armageddon (2023).
6. Tia Carrere as Mrs. Kekoa
Another returning Lilo & Stitch cast member, Tia Carrere, voiced Mrs. Kekoa in the franchise’s four animated films and Lilo & Stitch: The Series. She reprised the role in the 2025 live-action animated remake. Earlier in her career, Carrere caught her first big break as a recurring cast member on General Hospital. Beyond acting, Carrere is a singer with two Grammy Awards in her resume.
7. Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles
A multiple award-winning actor, Courtney B. Vance began his career on stage and climbed through the ranks after graduating from Yale School of Drama. Vance is known for his appearances in films such as Hamburger Hill (1987), The Hunt for Red October (1990), The Preacher’s Wife (1996), Cookie’s Fortune (1999), and Isle of Dogs (2018). He joined the 2025 Lilo & Stitch cast as the CIA agent sent to capture the rambunctious Stitch.
