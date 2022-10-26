The Voice Cast of DreamWorks’ 2013 Animation Feature “The Croods”

Like many others before it, DreamWorks Animation film, The Croods, was an instant success. Released in the first quarter of 2013, the film grossed a whopping $587.2 million on a budget of $135–175 million. It received positive reviews from critics and was nominated at the Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards.
The Croods follow the life of a prehistoric caveman family. The family’s patriarch, Grug, keeps the family safe by ensuring they stay together in a cave. He sets rules and guidelines that he believes all members should follow to protect each other. His oldest child and daughter, Eep, believe the rules keep them imprisoned.
Her desire for adventure brings her to meet a modern human boy called Guy. The family is excited and in awe of Guy’s inventive ways and soon warms up to him. However, Grug feels threatened and fights to keep his authority and control of his family.
With the success of the film, a sequel was inevitable. After several delays and production changes, a sequel was released in 2020, The Croods: A New Age.
A television series, Dawn of the Croods, was released on Netflix in December 2015. It had none of the original voice cast. To the original movie’s success, here is its voice cast.
Grug Crood (Nicholas Cage)
Legendary Hollywood actor, Nicholas Cage, lent his voice as Grug. You don’t even have to be a fan of Cage to hear his unique voice through Grug. Grug is the patriarch of the Crood family and comes off as an overprotective father.
Grug is the husband of Ugga and father to three kids—Eep, Thunk, and Sandy. He’s also the son-in-law of Gran, who also lives with them. Grug will have his authority threatened by a modern human named Guy. Although his overprotective ways push the family away, Grug will eventually learn his place can never be replaced.
To put a name to the face behind the character, Nicholas Cage has starred in notable films like 1997’s Face/Off, 2004’s National Treasure, and 2007’s Ghost Rider.
Eep Crood (Emma Stone)
Not everyone is designed to fit in and follow predetermined rules and structures. For Eep, there was no doubt she loved her dad and family, but she believed there had to be more to life than hiding away in caves.
Her quest for adventure would lead her to meet Guy, the modern human boy. Eep is fascinated by Guy’s inventions and would later become a love interest. Eep is the oldest child of the Crood family, sister to Thunk and Sandy.
Emma Stone provides the voice-over for Eep’s character. Emma Stone is no stranger to TV screens as she has starred in several high-grossing movies like 2009’s Zombieland, 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man, and 2021’s Cruella.
Guy (Ryan Reynolds)
Guy is the disruptive character that shatters Grug’s world as he once knew it. Guy is the modern human boy with an invention to solve almost every problem. He would struggle to warm his way into the heart of Grug, a feat he quickly overcomes with the others.
Guy’s the love interest of Eep, a relationship that rubs off negatively with Grug. Ryan Reynolds gets behind the character with his ever-sarcastic and hilarious acts. These days, Ryan Reynolds needs no further introduction. You can catch him in movies like 2011’s Green Lantern, 2016’s Deadpool, 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard, 2021’s Free Guy, and 2022’s The Adam Project.
Ugga Crood (Catherine Keener)
Ugga is the wife of Grug and the daughter of Gran. She’s the mother of Eep, Thunk, and Sandy. She’s what you’ll call the “cool parent,” but she definitely needs the support of her husband to keep the family safe.
Catherine Keener provides a voice-over for Ugga Crood’s character. You can watch Catherine Keener in other films like 2005’s The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2010’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, and 2022’s The Adam Project.
Gran (Cloris Leachman)
Cloris Leachman is an icon in the movie industry. She’s got a career that spans over eight decades. Leachman provides a voice-over for Gran. Gran is the mother-in-law of Grug, grandmother to the kids, and mother of Ugga.
Thunk Crood (Clark Duke)
Thunk is the not-so-bright son of Grug and Ugga. He’s their second child and first son. Clark Duke lends his voice to the character. Clark Duke stars in films like 2010’s Kick-Ass and 2012’s A Thousand Words.