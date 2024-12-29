‘General Hospital’s Sasha Leaves Port Charles

General Hospital’s Sasha Gilmore, portrayed by Sofia Mattsson is fleeing to the Hamptons, and fans are not happy about it! During the December 27, 2024 episode of the soap opera, Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) notices Sasha looking at houses. That’s when Sasha reveals that she plans to move to the Hamptons for a fresh start with her baby. However, Sasha’s decision to leave Port Charles has been met with mixed reviews.
As reported by The Mirror U.S. some fans are happy to watch Sasha leave because she doesn’t fit into the Scorpio family. In 2024, the General Hospital writer’s team went through significant changes. Now, longtime viewers of the show also feel like the new writers ruined Sasha’s complex character by revealing her as the daughter of Robert Scorpio and Holly Sutton in October 2024. “Bye Sasha. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out,” wrote a viewer on X (formerly known as Twitter)
On the other hand, some fans are heartbroken over Sasha’s potential exit. One fan on X confessed that they were afraid that something like this would happen. “She deserved some happiness before she left,” they wrote. Many others agreed and noted that Sasha’s story often feels unsettled due to how frequently her character comes and goes from Port Charles. “My poor girl Sasha has been through sooooo much,” wrote another user while expressing frustration over good characters constantly being written off the show. Amidst all this, some fans are holding out hope that Sasha actually skips town with her baby daddy, Michael Corinthos.
Ingo Rademacher Wants To Take ‘General Hospital’ to Court
Ingo Rademacher played Jasper “Jax” Jacks on General Hospital from 1996 until 2021, with a few breaks in between. Rademacher was a central part of the soap opera for 25 years he was fired for refusing to comply with the show’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. As reported by US Weekly, the German-born actor was quite outspoken about his refusal to get the vaccine and had even advocated for “medical freedom” on his social media.
That wasn’t all, though. Around the same time, the actor was in hot water for reposting a transphobic tweet on his Instagram, as reported by Variety. This contributed to ABC’s decision to let him go after his final scenes as Jasper aired on November 22, 2021. Soon after that, Rademacher filed a lawsuit against ABC and accused the network of religious discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, and violation of his right to privacy. A judge ultimately ruled in favor of ABC in June 2023 and stated that the network’s decision was based on health and safety concerns. Steve Burton, who played Jason Morgan, was also written out of the show In November 2021 for the same reason.
However, on December 26, 2024, Rademacher filed for a new trial against ABC. The actor has dragged Burton into the drama by pointing out that he was rehired by the network in January 2024. As reported by In Touch, Rademacher argues that Burton’s rehiring undermines ABC’s claim that his firing was unrelated to his political beliefs. For now, ABC has not responded to the motion.
General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC. Episodes are also available to stream on Hulu.
|General Hospital
|Cast
|Maurice Benard, Laura Wright, Genie Francis, Finola Hughes, and many more
|Original Release Date
|April 1, 1963
|Stream On
|Hulu, ABC.com (episodes available after airing)
|Directed by
|Varies by episode (multiple directors including Frank Valentini)
|Produced by
|Frank Valentini
|Based On
|Created by Frank and Doris Hursley
|Plot Summary
|The show revolves around the lives, relationships, and medical dramas of the residents of Port Charles, a fictional city.
|Musical Elements
|Original score by various composers; main theme by Jack Urbont
|Current Status
|Ongoing, daily episodes on ABC
