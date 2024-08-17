‘General Hospital’ Fans React to Recent Casting Changes

General Hospital has recently faced a wave of criticism from fans after making a controversial decision to part ways with a beloved character. The exit of Blaze, played by Jacqueline Grace Lopez, has sparked outrage among viewers, who believe the show has kept the wrong characters on the screen. The outcry comes as the soap opera continues to shuffle its cast, leading to disappointment and frustration among its loyal fanbase.

Fans took to social media to express their dissatisfaction, with many calling for the removal of Natalia, portrayed by Eva LaRue. They argue that the character’s controversial actions, particularly her homophobic remarks earlier this season, should have been the reason for her departure instead of Blaze.

Fans Demand the Return of Blaze

Jacqueline G Lopez is an amazing actress and Blaze was absolutely one of my favorite characters of all time on @GeneralHospital. And I have been a viewer close to 30 years! @valentinifrank Bring back Blaze to continue her story because there is much more to tell! #Kraze #GH pic.twitter.com/3tp3Dsd77a — kraze (@GhKraze) August 13, 2024

Viewers were particularly upset about Blaze’s departure, as the character had become a fan favorite since Jacqueline Grace Lopez debuted the role in 2022. Blaze’s recent storyline, which saw her leaving Port Charles to go on tour, has left fans hoping for her return. Many fans have voiced their desire to see Blaze come back, with some even threatening to stop watching the show if she doesn’t return.

One fan commented, “Really hope Blaze comes back, Jacqueline Grace Lopez has done an amazing job,” while another added, “No Blaze, no General Hospital for me. I only watch the show for Jacqueline Grace Lopez #BringBackBlaze.” The strong response from viewers highlights the impact Blaze had on the audience and their connection to the character.

Controversy Surrounds Natalia’s Character

Natalia is terrible. Of all the characters they could write off of #GH and I would be FINE with she is literally at the top of the list and yet tptb are bending over backwards to find ways to keep her around. — Jenn Chambers (@JennChambers) August 14, 2024

While fans are mourning the loss of Blaze, they are equally vocal about their discontent with Natalia remaining on the show. Played by Eva LaRue, Natalia has been a source of controversy, particularly due to her homophobic views expressed earlier in the season. Fans have been quick to point out that General Hospital made the wrong decision by keeping Natalia while letting go of Blaze.

One fan expressed their frustration, saying, “So you got rid of Blaze to leave controlling Natalia behind? You got the wrong person, GH.” Another added, “Blaze should have stayed and Natalia left.” The backlash against Natalia’s character underscores the divide between the show’s direction and the audience’s expectations.

General Hospital Faces Multiple Cast Changes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maurice Benard (@mauricebenard)

General Hospital has not only seen the departure of Blaze but has also said goodbye to several other fan-favorite characters in recent weeks. The series recently revealed that it was cutting ties with Bryan Craig, who portrayed Morgan Corinthos. Bryan Craig returned to the show last week in a brief appearance as Morgan’s ghost, but fans were disappointed to learn that his return would be short-lived.

Speaking about his return to Port Charles, Bryan Craig told Soap Opera Digest, “I feel very privileged. It was so fun to be asked back and to be able to come back to further that storyline a little bit years later.” Despite his gratitude for the opportunity, fans were left wanting more from the character’s brief comeback.

Emme Rylan’s Character Recast Announced

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soaps In Depth (@abcsoapsindepth)

In addition to the exits of Blaze and Morgan, fans were surprised to learn that Emme Rylan’s character, Lulu Spencer, has been recast. Emme Rylan, who has played Lulu since 2013, confirmed the news on her Instagram Story, expressing her disappointment with the decision. “Yes, it is true. GH has decided to recast Lulu. Although I am very disappointed with their choice, I am glad to finally have closure,” she shared with her followers.

The decision to recast Lulu has added to the growing list of changes that have left fans feeling disconnected from the show. As General Hospital continues to evolve, its loyal viewers are left to wonder what the future holds for their favorite characters and whether the recent changes will pay off in the long run.