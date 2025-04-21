This Mexican Filmmaker Has Had More Success at the Oscars Than Guillermo del Toro

While Guillermo del Toro is arguably the biggest Mexican filmmaker name in Hollywood Alejandro González Iñárritu has had a better run at the Oscars. Del Toro has drawn significant attention throughout his three-decade career for his dark fantasy storytelling and memorable visuals. Having directed 12 released feature-length films, del Toro has received six Oscar nominations with three wins.
However, Alejandro González Iñárritu, known for his artistic vision and innovative storytelling, has steadily built a legacy that has left an indelible mark on the Oscars. With a filmmaking career spanning two decades, Iñárritu has directed seven released feature-length films. He’s received seven Oscar nominations and won four. Here’s a look at Alejandro González Iñárritu’s life and career, and how it shaped him into one of Mexico’s top filmmakers.
Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Early Life and Career
Alejandro González Iñárritu was born in Mexico City, Mexico, on August 15, 1963. Raised in a culturally rich environment, Iñárritu was exposed to various forms of art and music from a young age, which later influenced his cinematic style. His father, Héctor González Gama, was a banker, which provided the family with a middle-class lifestyle until he went bankrupt. Deciding to fend for himself in his late teens, Iñárritu worked on cargo boats as a sailor. Iñárritu has credited his formative experiences working and traveling across the Atlantic with shaping his worldview and storytelling perspective.
Before entering the world of filmmaking, Iñárritu began his career in media as a radio host at Mexico’s WFM. During his time in radio, he also composed music for Mexican films, which gave him early exposure to the audiovisual arts. In the early 1990s, Iñárritu transitioned into television and advertising, where he co-founded Z Films with Raul Olvera. Later, Iñárritu studied under Polish-born Mexican theater director Ludwik Margules, who helped him refine his directing skills and develop his distinctive style. Alejandro González Iñárritu’s directorial debut came in 2000 with the Mexican psychological drama Amores perros. The film’s success placed Iñárritu at the forefront of a new wave of Mexican filmmakers and opened the door to Hollywood opportunities.
Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Incredible Run at the Oscars
Alejandro González Iñárritu followed his Amores perros success with his American film debut 21 Grams. The 2003 crime thriller starred notable actors such as Sean Penn, Naomi Watts, Danny Huston, Benicio Del Toro, and Charlotte Gainsbourg. With Amores perros kick-starting the “Trilogy of Death” series, 21 Grams was created as its second installment. 21 Grams was a critical and commercial masterpiece, grossing $60.4 million against its $20 million. However, the third and final installment, Babel, gave Iñárritu his first nod from the Academy. The movie was nominated for Best Picture, with Iñárritu receiving a nomination for Best Director.
His next feature film, Biutiful, led by Javier Bardem, was in 2010. The Spanish psychological drama brought together the “Three Amigos”—Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón, and Iñárritu—who served as associate producers. The true peak of Iñárritu’s Oscar success came with his groundbreaking work on Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) in 2014. The dark comedy-drama, starring Michael Keaton, stunned audiences with its seamless, single-take style and deeply introspective narrative. The film received nine Academy Award nominations, winning four. Iñárritu bagged three of them, Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.
Winning Best Director for Birdman placed Alejandro González Iñárritu among an elite class of filmmakers. However, what truly set him apart was his follow-up a year later. In 2015, Iñárritu returned with The Revenant, a brutal survival epic starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The film, known for its grueling shoot and breathtaking natural cinematography, was another major Oscar contender. It received 12 total Oscar nominations and won three. Although it didn’t win Best Picture, it won Alejandro González Iñárritu his second consecutive Best Director.
Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Lasting Legacy and Continued Impact
In 2017, the Academy awarded Alejandro González Iñárritu a Special Achievement Oscar for his immersive virtual reality project Carne y arena (Flesh and Sand). This marked the first time since 1995 that the Academy had bestowed this rare honor, underscoring the innovative spirit that defines Alejandro González Iñárritu’s work. This award added to Iñárritu’s already impressive Oscar record, bringing his total number of competitive and honorary Oscar wins to five.
In contrast, Guillermo del Toro currently holds three. While del Toro’s contributions to fantasy and horror are groundbreaking, Iñárritu has managed to merge art-house sensibilities with mainstream acclaim in a way that has consistently resonated with Oscar voters. His 2022 film Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths was a return to his roots in Mexican storytelling. Although not an Oscar juggernaut like his previous works, Bardo received critical praise for its ambition and artistry.
Today, Alejandro González Iñárritu remains a powerful voice in global cinema. He’s currently working on a new film, which he’s directing and co-producing, and he co-wrote its screenplay. Although not much has been revealed about its plot, it has a star-studded ensemble cast comprising Tom Cruise, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, Emma D’Arcy, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Riz Ahmed.
